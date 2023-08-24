1. GEOGRAPHY: What South American country lies between Colombia and Peru?

2. MEDICAL TERMS: What is the more common name for a contusion?

3. CHEMISTRY: What is the chemical element symbol for tungsten?

4. MATH: What is the Arabic equivalent of the Roman numerals DXC?

5. U.S. STATES: What is the state capital of Michigan?

6. LANGUAGE: What does the Greek suffix "gamy" mean in English?

7. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What is a group of domesticated turkeys called?

8. U.S. PRESIDENTS: Who was the first president to fly in an airplane (while in office)?

9. TELEVISION: What is the name of the dog on "Family Guy" animated series?

10. AD SLOGANS: "The dogs kids love to bite" are made by which company?

Answers

1. Ecuador.

2. A bruise.

3. W.

4. 590.

5. Lansing.

6. Marriage.

7. A rafter.

8. Franklin D. Roosevelt.

9. Brian.

10. Armour.