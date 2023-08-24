1. GEOGRAPHY: What South American country lies between Colombia and Peru?
2. MEDICAL TERMS: What is the more common name for a contusion?
3. CHEMISTRY: What is the chemical element symbol for tungsten?
4. MATH: What is the Arabic equivalent of the Roman numerals DXC?
5. U.S. STATES: What is the state capital of Michigan?
6. LANGUAGE: What does the Greek suffix "gamy" mean in English?
7. ANIMAL KINGDOM: What is a group of domesticated turkeys called?
8. U.S. PRESIDENTS: Who was the first president to fly in an airplane (while in office)?
9. TELEVISION: What is the name of the dog on "Family Guy" animated series?
10. AD SLOGANS: "The dogs kids love to bite" are made by which company?
Answers
1. Ecuador.
2. A bruise.
3. W.
4. 590.
5. Lansing.
6. Marriage.
7. A rafter.
8. Franklin D. Roosevelt.
9. Brian.
10. Armour.