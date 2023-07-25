Holy Creek Baptist Church is celebrating an impressive anniversary this year. The church is 175 years old.
On July 16, church members enjoyed an officials celebration which included a worship service, special singing, a dinner and four baptisms. Pastor Danny Cochran said Roger Alford, editor of the Christian Index, the nation’s oldest continuously published Christian newspaper, was a visitor. The Christian Index recently published an article about Holly Creek’s long history.
“That was a great day,” said Cochran, who is the longest serving pastor in the church’s lengthy history. “I am glad we are able to carry on the work the church was established for.”
The modern multi-building campus of Holly Creek Baptist Church sits on ground a few hundred yards from where the original members first gathered to worship. That small building also served as a school house.
According to “Murray County Heritage,” a history of the county produced by the Whitfield-Murray Historical Society, Holly Creek Baptist Church started with 16 members, five men and 11 women. On July 21, 1848, Elder James Adams, Edward McAbee and James Strawn met and formed into a presbytery and called on petitioners to “present their letters.” That produced 16 names: Joseph Terry, Samuel Yates, William Jackson, Caleb Holland, Reuben Emery, Nancy Black, Dovina Terry, Lydia Yates, Julia Ann Terry, Constante Terry, Sarah Strawn, Wysetty Terry, Lucy Jackson, Elizabeth Holland, Sarah Emery and Elizabeth Emery.
From that small body grew a church which over the years has brought the word of Christ to thousands of worshippers.
At the church’s founding an “abstract of principles” was presented to the Middle Cherokee Association and accepted. Today, a copy of that abstract hangs on a wall at the church. It begins … “We believe in the one true and living God the Father, Son and Holy Ghost; and these three are one.” Nine more articles follow.
The people who founded Holly Creek Baptist Church 175 years ago were farmers. Today, church membership includes a wide range of backgrounds. But Cochran insists the spirit of the church and its central message — faith in God — has not changed.