SUWANEE, Ga. — Georgia Baptists, who give millions of dollars each year to reach the lost around the world, will focus their financial resources on their home state in the coming month.
September has been set aside as the Mission Georgia emphasis month, meaning churches will spent the next four weeks encouraging members to get behind an effort to reach the state’s 7 million unchurched residents with the gospel.
W. Thomas Hammond Jr., executive director of the Georgia Baptist Mission Board, describes Mission Georgia as initiative that allows all the state’s 3,400 churches to make sure every Georgian hears the gospel.
The Mission Board has produced a series of videos that explains the work of Mission Georgia. All those videos are available for churches to download from the Mission Georgia website and show to their congregations.
“Mission Georgia is all about how we are going to reach Georgia together,” Hammond said. “On the website, you’ll see videos and stories from north Georgia to south Georgia showing all the things God is doing. Here’s what I’m asking you to do: Take five minutes of every worship service in September, show the vides and encourage your people to give to Mission Georgia.”
Beth Ann Williams, the Mission Board strategist who oversees Mission Georgia, said the videos can be used in a variety of ways.
“They can be used in Sunday morning services,” she said. “They can be used in small group settings. They’re short. They’re concise. And they tell a great story.”
They’re especially pertinent in September, which has been set aside by the Georgia Baptist Convention as Mission Georgia Emphasis Month, a time for church leaders to educate their congregations about Mission Georgia and to receive special offerings to support the initiative.
Williams said the videos tell real stories of real people who are on the frontlines sharing the gospel through ministries aimed at the state’s most vulnerable populations. That includes ministries involving foster care, human trafficking, refugees, literacy, and pre- and post-natal care.
The Mission Board also has an assortment of other promotional materials available for Mission Georgia, including a poster and prayer guide that can be downloaded from the Mission Georgia website or requested by calling 770-936-5320. Mission Georgia offering envelopes also are available upon request.