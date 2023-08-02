It is always memorable when a person travels to a foreign country for the first time. Many do so by plane, car, or even cruise ship, but for one group of local scouts, they got to make their first trip into Canada by canoe. In June, a group of young men ages 14 to 17 and their adult advisors out of Troop 73 in Chatsworth attended Scout BSA’s Northern Tier High Adventure Base in Ely, Minnesota.
Northern Tier was started by the Scouts as a high adventure base 100 years ago this summer. The area includes over 2 million acres of pristine wilderness and thousands of lakes.
The young men of Troop 73 set out from the base on June 9 and quickly crossed the Canadian border at Prairie Portage. They then spent nine days, paddling over 100 miles in the Canadian backcountry. Charlie Pannell, the crew’s youth leader, explained “We saw very few other people in the backcountry once we crossed the border and there was no resupply, so everything we needed to survive for nine days — food, tents, stoves, and other gear — was all with us when we left base.” Each day the crew would slip into wet boots, pack up their gear, food, and nine people into three canoes, and travel anywhere from 12 to 18 miles to their next lakeshore campsite.
The trip, however, was not just canoeing and camping. The troop did work to clear trails, clean campsites, and monitor lake clarity for the Canadian government. Due to COVID, the area had not been highly trafficked for three years.
“The further you got from the border, the harder it became to find some of the portage trails between lakes and once you did, it was difficult to be sure you were still on them. It was sort of a guessing game," said Camron Cloer, the crew navigator. "You had an idea of where the trail should be, you just looked for a path between the trees that was wide enough to fit a canoe through. We tried to rebuild fire rings, clear logs and limbs off trails, and leave the area better for the next group coming through.”
In addition to the iconic scenery and crystal-clear lakes, the wilderness area is known for some of the best freshwater fishing in North America, and the Scouts did not let that opportunity pass them by.
“I was fishing almost every afternoon, either from shore of from a canoe because I wanted to catch the grand slam of fishing up there, walleye, smallmouth bass, northern pike, and lake trout,” Conner Cloer said. “We stopped trying to count all of them after we caught about 100, but I caught all four different fish up there.”
For two scouts, Charlie Pannell and Mason Champion, the trip was a particular accomplishment because it represented a completion of Scouting’s High Adventure Triple Crown. While local scouting councils often maintain local camps that Scouts attend throughout the year, the Scouts also maintain National High Adventure bases at Northern Tier, Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico, and Sea Base in the Florida Keys. If a scout completes all of them, they are awarded the triple crown.
“If you told me when I started scouting that one day all these scout skills would let me sail and dive the Florida Keys, backpack almost 300 miles in the Rocky Mountains, and canoe over 100 miles in Canada, I don’t think I would have believed you,” Champion said. “The past three summers were an amazing adventure.”
For Chad Pannell, the lead adult advisor for the crew, the trip brought back lots of memories.
“My family has been taking scout units into the Boundary Waters and Quetico for over 60 years,” he said, “I even went 32 years ago with Troop 73, my father, and my 74-year old grandfather who had taken scouts on trips back in the 60s. It was a special honor to take my own sons up there this time and watch these young men work together to accomplish something very unique.”
“This trek is not for the faint-hearted adult,” Pannell sais. “After getting through all the paperwork to take a group of scouts across an international border, which is daunting in and of itself, you have to train them to paddle, camp, and then get yourself in good shape to keep up with them.”
The success of the trip was further made possible by the support of groups and organizations in Murray County, including Chatsworth First United Methodist, American Legion Post 167, and all the individuals and stores, such as Ingles, Food City, Tractor Supply, Walmart, Bradley Ace Hardware, and Lowes that supported scouting in their fundraising efforts in past years.
If you or a family member is interested in becoming a scout, you can visit beascout.org to find units in your area. In Murray County, Scouts BSA has two Cub Scout Packs open to boys and girls (Elementary Age) and two boy Troops (middle and high school ages) that meet at Chatsworth First United Methodist and Sumach Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Scouts BSA also sponsors a girl Troop at Chatsworth First United Methodist Church.