July 19, 1973
* Two local men were charged after 20,000 pounds of tufted yarn stolen from a Calhoun company was found in a house in southern Murray County. The yarn was valued at more than $30,000. Two trucks that were stolen with he yarn were found in Ranger. One ,man was charged with theft and the other with receiving stolen goods.
* The front page headline proclaimed Chatsworth as “Horse City, USA) in honor of Appalachian Wagon Train Week.
* Mr. and Miss Western Week contest winners were five-year-old Ryan Gravitt and Carin Christiansen 3. The contest was sponsored by the Jaycettes in conjunction with Wagon Train.
* Fred Brown, former owner of Brown Funeral Home and a furniture and hardware store in Chatsworth, passed away at 58.
* Carol's Fashions in Murray Plaza was making deals right and left as part of its July clearance sale. Hot pants were $2.99. Culottes were $5.99 and swim wear was 50 percent off.
* The Petty Family reunion took place at the Crandall home of Mrs. J.M. Petty. Among those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Carlton Petty with Beverly and Jerry; Mrs. Lois Porch, Mr. and Mrs. Clifford Edgemon, Mr. and Mrs. Jimmy Petty with Stephanie and Derek and Mr. and Mrs. Dan Petty.
* The North Georgia Speedway scheduled its grand opening for July 20 with competition in the modified, super and hobby classes., Admission was $3.50.
* Kathy Willis, a 1973 MCHS student, was among 1,400 students who attended the national convention of the Future Homemakers of America in Dallas, Texas. FHA advisor Edna Jo Butler also attended.
* The Burger Colonial Gas Station team was undefeated in Farm League baseball play. The team consisted of coaches Lee Gravitt and Bill Green and players Jimmy Springfield, Clark Stephens, David Green, Randy Gravitt, Sam Burger, Joey Faw, Mark Ridley, Greg Brown, Scott Jones, Chuck Keener, Brent England, Tony Blankenship and Curtis Fenwick.
* Mr. and Mrs. Boyd Hogan and daughter Tracie were photographed at the beach on their vacation at Panama City.
* State Sen. Frank E. Coggin was guest speaker at the Murray County Lions Club on Tuesday at Kins Restaurant.
* Otasco Economy Auto’s “overstock sale” included roller derby skates ($4.78), badminton set ($4.78), a six-quart Dolly Madison ice cream freezer ($11.98) and a 28-quart Vacucel ice chest ($1.36).
* James David Loughridge graduated cum laude from the University of Georgia with a BS degree in agriculture. Loughridge was also accepted at UGA law school.
* Jerry Cutshaw was the new manager at Lay’s 5 & 10 store in Chatsworth. Cutshaw had been an assistant store manager in Alcoa, Tenn.
* Tom Greeson, president of Cohutta Banking Co., and wife Jeannette returned from the American Bankers Association National Governmental Affairs Conference in Washington, D.C. The guest speaker at the event was Arkansas Se, William Fulbright.
* Galaxy topped the standings in the mens league softball with a 10-2 record, trailed by Young’s Body Shop (8-2) and Fort Mountain Spinners (8-2).