July 29, 1998
* A museum and visitors center will be built at the Chief Vann House, thanks to a $150,000 private donation and a matching state grant. Cohutta Bank executive Tom Greeson made the private donation in honor of his grandfather, Robert E. Chambers. Georgia DNR Director Bert Weerts announced the state would provide the remainder fo the funds needed to complete the $450,000 project.
* Murray County government received two checks from the state totaling more than $58,0000 to assist with paying costs associated with the April 17 tornadoes which struck the county.
* Dr. Michael J. Seeber joined the staff at Chatsworth OB/GYN. Seeber was a graduate of North Texas University.
* Murray County High School graduating senior and FFA member Cheryl Patterson received a $1,000 scholarship from Chatsworth Ford. Ford granted scholarships to 231 FFA members nationwide. Chatsworth Ford General Manger Terry Kidd presented the scholarship to Patterson, who plans to attend Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College.
* The Cohutta Lodge and Restaurant offered a seafood buffet on Friday for $13.99. It included whitefish, shrimp, crab legs, catfish, vegetables, dessert and a salad bar.
* Two Murray County jailers resigned after nine female inmates filed a grievance saying the officers traded favors for contraband items.
* Murray County native John P. Green was named principal of North Gwinnett High School. Green began teaching in 1982.
* Murray County High School student Jason Hooker finished 11th in the nation in the VICA National Student Skills Competition in Kansas City, Mo. Hooker was accompanied on the week-long trip by auto instructor Johnny Beason.
* More than 40 boys attended the 4th-9th grade football camp at the recreation center. Among the top performers were Billy Bargo (best running back), Joel Statham (best quarterback) and Dewaye Dodson (best receiver). Coach included Billy Napier, Roger Rainey, Hugh Swilling and and Kareem Douhne.
* The Murray Basketball Academy Camp at Coker Elementary was well attended. Coaches Linda Kilgore and Sherrie Gore led the camp. Top performers included Rachel Williams (ball handling), Tiffney Bolling (hustle award), Tiffany Capehart (perimeter award), Chelsea Dunn (fundamentals award) and Savannah Weaver (most improved shot).
* Renee Young, a junior from Chatsworth, was selected to be secretary of the Block-n-Bridle Club at Berry College.
* Murray County Extension Director Louis Dykes recommend that Times subscribers use their newspaper as garden and lawn mulch AFTER reading it, of course. Dykes said shredded news print would help the ground retain moisture.
* The new fried chicken sandwich was only $2.55 at Big V. With fries and a soft drink, it cost $4.55.
* Mohawk advertised a $12,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons who set a fire at the extrusion plant in Eton.
* Murray Living columnist Ruth Cox’s column was about antique shopping at stores in Ellijay and Blue Ridge.
* Fort Mountain State Park offered a 50 percent off coupon in the Times for mini golf at the park.
* The Covenants and The Caldwell Family were participating in a benefit singing at Eton Baptist Church.