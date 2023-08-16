Aug. 15, 19289
* In a small item on the Times front page, the Reverend G.W. Blalock objected to murder charges against George Blalock who was accused of slaying John Silvers at George Blalock’s home. The Rev. Blalock said he was at the home at the time of the killing. Rev. Blalock urged jurors to listen to God's guidance in the matter.,
* Joe Barksdale, who had previously served on the Chatsworth school board, announced he was running for the school board seat recently vacated by S.C. Gregory.
* Chatsworth schools were set to open on Monday, Aug. 19 at 8:15 a.m. Dr. E.A. Pound of the state department education, was set to deliver the opening address. All graduates of the school system were invited to attend.
* Chatsworth school children were urged to pick up their textbooks at H.P. Kitchens Drug Store as soon as possible.
* At Cohutta Springs: The Holiness revival conducted by Henry Murphy was over; Miss Annie Mae Davis returned to Chattanooga after a visit; Miss Clara Walker called on Mrs. George Braden on Monday; Mr. P.D. Daniel of Cohutta called on Mr. J.T. Cantrell on Sunday morning.
* Prof. McD. Weals was going to conduct a concert at Spring Place School on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. Tickets were 10 cents and 25 cents with proceeds going to the school.
* At Sterchi Brothers in Dalton: 9x12 felt rugs were $8.75; porch rockers were $4.75; floor lamps were $4.98 and cane seat chairs were 98 cents.
* J.F. Harris advertised “high grade coal” to help Murray County residents get through the winter.
* The United Daughters of the Confederacy held their monthly meeting at the home of Mrs. S.C. Gregory. Several members were absent so no club business was conducted. Attending were Mrs. Vannoy King, Mrs. E.H. Dickie, Miss Nonnie Bradley, Mrs. Frances Heartsell and Mrs. H.P. Kitchen.
* The Southeastern Foxhunters were planning a large show. Set to serve as the principle judge was Mr. T. Ross Alexander — “a gentleman, sportsman and fox hunter" from Statesville, N.C.
* News from the Georgia General Assembly: Lowndes County Rep. Edwards shook his fist in the face of Twiggs County Rep. Stokes after Stokes criticized Edwards for declining to vote on a controversial income tax bill before the House. Several legislators stepped in between the two men to defuse the confrontation.
* C.V. King advertised “Farms for Sale.”
* Personal Mentions: Miss Claude Lee Hilliard, who teaches near Resaca, came home to Murray County for the weekend; Misses Nina Middleton and Pauline Swanson of Ramhurst were in town on Tuesday; Mr. and Mrs. R. Harris and daughter spent the weekend in Atlanta; A.T. Cochran and Howard Keheley took a business trip to Chattanooga.
* School supplies could be purchased at the office of the Chatsworth Times. 10 cent tablets were only eight cents to three for 22 cents; 5 cent drawing paper was four cents; pencils were two for a nickel or five for a dime.