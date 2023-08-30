Aug. 30, 1973
* A Labor Day Horse Show was planned for the Murray County Saddle Club with competition in 28 classes, including racking and English pleasure. The Ringmaster was Ishmael Joyce of Chatsworth, The show chairman was F.C. Leonard.
* Millard and Miriam Dodd’s mule Cajax won the Fastest Mule Championship in Dahlonega at the annual Mule Day celebration. The winning rider was Health Todd of Dalton.
* On the second day of school in Murray County, 3,771 students attended classes, including a record 999 at Murray County Junior High, according to Superintendent Doug Griffin.
* The Murray County Fall Fair was set for Sept. 10-15 at the Saddle Club. David Forrest was fair president. An arts and crafts exhibition and sale was a new feature at the fair.
* A square dance class graduated at the Saddle Club. Among the graduates were R.L. and Jo Parrott, Ben and Wilma Messer, Fred and Barbara Jordan, Horace and Adeline Vickery, Judy Poag and Elaine Poag.
* Reinhardt College was set to begin its 90th year of educating students in North Georgia.
* The Mosteller Family gathered on Fort Mountain for a family reunion. Among those attending were Mr. and Mrs. Tucker Mosteller, Mr. and Mrs. Tom Mosteller, Mr. and Mrs. Ebb Mosteller, Tony Harbin and Tom and Anna Elrod.
* A 10-speed racing bike cost $79.95 at Ace Hardware on Third Avenue in Chatsworth. An 870 Remington pump shotgun cost $117.77 and a Pearson hunting bow cost $33.95.
* Green’s City Florist just got in a complete line of scented candles.
* Eugene David of Chatsworth caught a 10 pound king mackerel and 12-pound bonita while fishing at Destin Beach, Fla.
* James C. Tankersley, president of the Cohutta Wildlife Improvement Club, presented a check for $500 to Charles Dunn of the Murray County Rescue Squad.
* Galaxy Carpet Mills awarded $75,000 in scholarship money to 140 children of company employees. Among those receiving scholarships were Wayne Baxter and Joyce Diane Crook of Chatsworth.
* The Fort Mountain Spinners softball team finished second in summer league play. The team included Juanita Burger, Diane Bagwell, Vida Jones, Nancy Faw, Susan Lewis, Judy Coulter, Syble Lewis and Virginia Patty.
* New head coach Danny Harkleroad was taking over and Indians football team hit hard by graduation. Among the players Harkleroad was counting on were Haril Ramsey, Ronnie Smith, Mark Baker, Rick Mosteller, Robert Goss, James Terry, Alving Martin, Mike Ellis and Tony DeFoor.
* One of the state’s three proposed routes for a West Georgia Tollway would have passed through Spring Place, basically following the route of Ga. Hwy. 225.
* Charles Kilgore joined the sales staff at Mullinax Ford in Chatsworth.
* Lamar Woods was promoted to district manager of AMTICO Carpet in Dalton.
* Dooley Rug won first place in the womens summer softball league. Players included Dottie Wilson, Margaret Adams, Kay Franklin, Charlotte Pritchett, Vickie Springfield, Faye Miller, Kay Adams, Debra Luffman and Glenda Redmond,