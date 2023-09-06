Sept. 6 1963
* It was a sad, tragic week in Murray County. A 12-years old boy living on Route 2, Chatsworth was killed when he and his pony were struck by two automobiles on a bridge over the Conasauga River. The boy was on his way home from riding at Midnight Lake. Another local boy, this one 17 and from the Gladden Springs community, was killed when he fell between a car pushing a truck on the roadway. Also, a double funeral was held for two Murray County brothers killed in a tractor accident at a Route 4, Chatsworth address. The brothers were 11 and 15.
* Despite injuries to key players and the loss of a starting quarterback (who dropped out of school) the Murray County Indians were hoping to play well in their season opener with West Fannin on Friday. The team was led by quarterback Kenneth Moore and backs Rodney Hudson, Curtis Burt and Leon Isenhower and linemen Steve Ridley, Jerry Luffman and Vernon Anderson.
* Airman James W. Butler was assigned to Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas for training as an aircraft maintenance specialist.
* Airman Julian G. Deal of Crandall was assigned to undergo air policemen technical training at Lackland AFB in Texas. Deal was a 1963 graduate of MCHS.
* Murray County educators Mrs. Hazel Langford and Mrs. Ruby Sanders attended a math workshop at Cartersville High School.
* Former Murray County Board of Education member George H. Holmes of Eton passed away at 72 in the Murray County Hospital.
* The Young Adults Class at Free Hope Baptist Church attended a picnic at Debord’s Lake on Saturday. The class teacher was George McHan. Among the class members attending were Mr. and Mrs. Jack McHan, Nancy Brown, Mr. and Mrs. Winfred Jones with Sonya and Chris and Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Ridley with Carroll, Phyllis and Sidney.
* Twelve bars of Lux soap cost 89 cents at Hufstetler’s. Bananas were 10 cents a pound. A pint of JFG mayonnaise was 25 cents and eight Kool Pops cost a quarter.
* Army Spec. 4 Richard Ridley of Fort Know, Ky. was home visiting family and friends, including his mother, Mrs. Horace Ridley.
* The Chatsworth Times editor wrote a disapproving editorial about the controversial interracial marriage of Charlayne Hunter and Walter Stovall of Augusta. The marriage, illegal under Georgia law, made headlines nationally.
* J.D. Keeter and sons Darrell, Mike and Mitch spent part of last week in Gatlinburg.
* The Parrott Family reunion was set for Sunday at Fort Mountain.
* Vicki Moreland celebrated her sixth birthday with party hosted by Mrs. J.L. Moreland. Among those enjoying games and refreshments were Ernie Cole, Melinda Swanson, Laura Cole, Carol Leonard and Tim Hahn.
* Mr. and Mrs. Ben Fry hosted a cookout and pool party for the Little League Lions baseball team. Some of the players on hand were Bill Pannell, Rusty Brannon, Billy Ballew, Danny Penland and Gary Saylors.
* Mr. and Mrs. John Guess and Libby vacationed in Gatlinburg, Cherokee and Maggie Valley.
* Miss Hilda Terry left on Sunday for a one-year dietetic internship at the University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham.