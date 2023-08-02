Aug.1, 1943
* J.M.C. “Red” Townsend of Dade County was appointed by Gov. Ellis Arnall to replace Judge John C. Mitchell as judge of the Cherokee Circuit. Judge Mitchell was stepping down less than halfway through his term due to health concerns.
* Happy Birthdays to Mrs. Carl Beavers, Bethel Dunn, Ray Wilson, Jewell Vest, Della Lee McCann and Jackie Waters.
* There will be a cooperative poultry sale for Murray County farmers on Aug. 11, according to County Extension Agent J.C. Sheppard. All farmers are welcome to participate.
* Pvt. Jim F. Willkie of Tennga was home on a medical discharge (shell shock) after serving five months in the heavy fighting on Guadalcanal. Jim’s brother Joseph O. Willkie was still on Guadalcanal with the army.
* A county-owned road grader struck a water main at Old Federal Road, cutting off water to Chatsworth until almost noon on Wednesday.
* Murray County native Newman Davis purchased the Fort Cafe from Paul Bond and Alton Vick. Davis said the restaurant would continue to operate as it had under previous ownership.
* At the Fort Theatre: Abbott and Costello were up to their usual hijinks in “It Ain’t Hay.” Richard Arlen and Chester Morris starred in the drama “The Wrecking Crew.” An all-star cast including Bing Crosby, Bob Hope, Paulette Goddard, Dick Powell, Veronica Lake and Franchot Tone “put on a show for the Navy” in the crowd-pleaser “Star Spangled Rhythm.”
* Smothered spring chicken with peas and potatoes, a salad, drink and dessert cost 50 cents at The Pines - “A Better Place for Better People.”
* The Fidelis Club at First Baptist Church of Chatsworth planned to make 10 kit bags for soldiers serving in the army. This was announced at a club meeting at the home of Miss Edna Waldrop.
* Mrs. Clarance Meier hosted a bridge party at her home. Punch, salad, sandwiches and cake were served. Among those attending were Mrs. Herbert Brill, Miss Raney Goswick, Mrs. Tom Peeples and Mrs. Robert Vining.
* Mayor R.E. Chambers praised the Chatsworth Woman’s Club for its plans to clean up the city.
* Huseton Branham of Route 2, Chatsworth lost a pocketbook containing money and his registration and ID cards, He offered a “large reward” for its return.
* Pfc. Clyde Richards of Robbins Field and Pfc. Lyle Kinney of Hunter Field were the guests of honor at a picnic at Forth Mountain State Park. They were joined by family and friends.
* Call Mrs. A.J. Waters (phone 73) for all your flower needs.
* In the Want Ads: W.R. Singleton on Green Road was selling “at my barn” 12-week-old OIC pigs for $10 apiece; M.B. Jackson of Route 1, Chatsworth had a Jersey cow for sale.
* The state was requiring additional math instruction at the high school level, according to Murray County High School’s “Green and White.” Second year math had been added to the curriculum which included general math, business arithmetic and geometry.