Sept. 10, 2003
* There were three candidates being considered for the post of school superintendent for Murray County. They were acting superintendent Randall Richards, Charlotte Pipkin, an assistant superintendent in Bleckley County, Ga. and William Capehart, a superintendent from Ashland, Ky.
* Murray County School Finance Director Steve Loughridge explained to an audience of about 25 taxpayers why the school system was unable to reduce its property tax rate. Unfunded mandates handed down by the state and a lack of economic growth in the county were among the reasons cited.
* Michael David Ramsey of Chatsworth was named to the Dean’s List at Georgia Tech.
* The Calhoun Yellowjackets ruined the season opener for Murray County on Friday, defeating the Indians 29-19. Murray County players scoring touchdowns included Marcus Miranda (a five-yard run), Kurt Napier (a 19-yard run) and R.J. Feeley (a nine yard run). Napier led the team with 82 yards rushing. Andrew Stark added 39 yards rushing. Shawn Carroll had 34 yards receiving.
* The Lady Indians softball team fell to Roswell, 1-0. Whitney Padgett pitched a terrific game in the loss, giving up only three hits and one unearned run. Kristy Bramblett had two hits for Murray County.
* More than 70 students tried out for the Bagley Middle School Quiz Team. Making the team were Jameson Bearden, Corey Crawford, David Dycus, Matt McCamy, Kyle Winkler, Alia Dubanevich, Sloane Stafford and Jackson Adair.
* The Pilot Club of Chatsworth announced it would sponsor an Eton Beauty Pageant at the Eton Fair on Sept. 27 in the old Eton Elementary School auditorium.
* The United States Environmental Protection Agency sent out more than 800 notifications to businesses and other organizations in the region who it planned to bill to help pay the cleanup costs at the Jack Goins Waste Oil Superfund Site near Cleveland, Tenn. The site operated from 1985-99 and its customer list included Murray County government, the Murray County school system and Hamilton Medical Center.
* Chatsworth Elementary School was hosting a Patriot Day ceremony on Sept. 11 at 1:30 p.m.
* There was a ribbon cutting ceremony at the new Murray County business called Candyland.
* A 42-yard old man living at a Royal Oak Drive address was arrested and charged with a violation of the Georgia Controlled Substance Act. The man was allegedly attempting to manufacture methamphetamine.