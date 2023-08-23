* A bus driver died in a fiery crash with a truck on US 441 just north the Murray County line. The bus was carrying 34 swimmers from the Atlanta area to a competition in Oak Ridge. Nine of the bus riders were sightly injured. The truck driver also escaped serious injury.
* The Lions Club carnival was set for Oct. 16-18. Carnival committee members Charles Pannell, Carl Tanksley and W.H. Thomas promised a big event, including giveaways of a saddle horse and a cow.
* Two big Hollywood features wherein the way to the Fort Theatre. Clark Gable and Doris Day starred “Teacher’s Pet” while Rock Hudson and Jennifer Jones sparked in “A Farewell to Remember.”
* Mildred Underwood celebrated her 17th birthday with a poolside picnic supper. Among those attending were Gayle Cox, Hilda Terry, Miriam Terry, Sandra Moreland and Vivian Duvall.
* A 25-pound bag of Dixie Dream Flour was $1.99 at Hufstetler’s. JFG Coffee was 79 cents a pound. Fresh chicken breasts cost 59 cents a pound.
* Personal Items: Mrs. J.L. Moreland and Miss Sandra Moreland visited the Tommy Morelands in Atlanta; Attending the Marsh Business College in Atlanta were Rachel Holcomb, Edith Bartley, Effie Sanford and Joyce Martin; Hilton Stafford of Murray County High School played in the high school football all star game in Atlanta. Among those going down o see him play were Greg Springfield, Gayle Cox, Paul Ross, Patsy Whitener, Brenda Vaughn and Tommy Peeples; Mr. and Mrs. Harold Anderson and sons Vernon and Gene vacationed at Panama City Beach.
* Lt. Gov. Ernest Vandiver was running for the Democratic nomination for governor against Lew Roy Abernathy of Canton and William T. Badenhamer of Ty Ty. Vandiver, who was considered a heavy favorite to win the nomination, promised “maintenance of segregation at all costs” and “preservation of the county unit system.”
* Eton beat Murray County 19-6 in Cherokee League baseball play. Mantooth gave up 10 hits but got the win thanks to an right-run rally by Eton late in the game. Eton, 4-2, trailed Conasauga (6-0) in the standings.
* The Murray County Vandiver for Governor Club was sponsoring a bus ride to Summerville on Aug. 23 to see the candidate deliver a campaign speech.
* Eighteen Murray County 4-H Club members attended the annual Project Achievement competition at Rock Eagle. Hilda Terry won first place in the Oven Meals category and was also elected secretary of the North Georgia District. Terry was invited to attend the 4-H Club Congress in Atlanta in September. Jo Ann Hensley finished second in the Health category and Cheryl Petty finished second in Better Breakfast.
* Miriam Terry hosted a party at her family cottage near the CCC Camp on Saturday. “Hot dogs with all the trimmings” were served. Among those attending were Hilda Terry, Charlotte Tanksley, W.R. Keeter, Harry Porch and Mary Jane Fincher.
* Garland T. Byrd, Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor, advertised a statewide television address on Aug. 25.