DALTON – On Tuesday, Aug. 16, the Whitfield-Murray Conasauga Circuit celebrated the grand opening and ribbon cutting of the Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center alongside elected officials and community members.
The addiction recovery center offers high quality recovery services at no cost for residents of Whitfield and Murray County. The resources are available to those who have been impacted, directly or indirectly, by addiction. “Addiction does not only affect the person with the addiction,” said Melissa Beavers, who is the senior clinical counselor for the new center.
“Families, friends, and communities are impacted and all deserving of treatment.”
Beavers is a licensed clinical social worker and a certified Alcohol Drug and Abuse Counselor II.
She earned a master’s degree from Southern Adventist University in social work, with a focus in mental health. “I chose this career path because I am 17 years free of addiction and in recovery – I wanted to help people.” A former counselor for the circuit’s model mental health court, Beavers is excited for this new center that will partner with the other services within the community.
Although the ribbon cutting was just held this week, the center has already began seeing patients.
The center is completely voluntary, and services include: Individual counseling, cognitive behavioral therapy, cognitive processing therapy, trauma therapy, accelerated resolution therapy, and post – traumatic stress therapy.
The Conasauga Community Addiction Recovery Center is located inside the Conasauga Accountability Courts Treatment Center at 301 W. Crawford Street, and appointments are available upon request. For more information please visit: https://www.whitfieldcountyga.com/CCARC/CCARC.htm