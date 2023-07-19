AdventHealth Gordon has launched an obstetric emergency department (OBED) for pregnant patients facing pregnancy concerns or a pregnancy-related medical emergency.
Opening July 18, this OBED gives pregnant and postpartum immediate access 24/7 to an in-house physician and care team prior to delivery, at delivery, and during the postpartum period. The AdventHealth Gordon OBED is the only OBED in Northwest Georgia. Patients should check in at the emergency department entrance.
This partnership between The Baby Place and the Emergency Room teams at AdventHealth Gordon provides:
* High-quality and specialized care
* 24/7 access to specialized providers close to home
* Peace of mind
* Immediate care
* Comprehensive reviews of test results and fetal heart rate monitoring
* Coordination of care and communication of the patient’s condition to their OB/GYN if they are unable to come to the hospital
* Evaluation and management of pregnancy-related concerns
* Treatment for postpartum-related issues in the first few weeks after delivery
“The OBED provides an emergency room "lane" specifically for pregnant people – but it's a reassurance and a resource for our community,” said Reatha Clary, RN, director of The Baby Place.
OBED physicians and nurses have highly specialized training in protecting the mother while pregnant and keeping the baby safe in the womb. This expert knowledge allows them to act quickly and provide the proper treatment, which can be lifesaving. The OBED will take care of pregnant patients over 20 weeks gestation with pregnancy-related concerns such as:
* Abdominal pain
* Pre-term labor
* Preeclampsia
* Conditions related to high-risk pregnancy
* Decrease in normal fetal movement
* Postpartum complications
* Ruptured membranes
* Labor checks
* Bladder infections
* Urinary tract or bladder infections
* Vaginal bleeding
If you are experiencing a medical emergency, call 911 immediately.
Our physicians and staff have one common goal: to keep you well to ensure you experience the true joys of welcoming your little one to your family.
To find out more about AdventHealth Gordon’s mother and baby care, visit AdventHealthGordon.com/TheBabyPlace.