Drive-thru flu shot clinics are returning to North Georgia in October.
Conducted by county health departments in the North Georgia Health District, the drive-thru flu shot clinics are available for individuals 18 and older. Participants can remain safely in their vehicles while health department staff administer flu vaccinations.
The clinics in North Georgia are scheduled in each county as follows:
Murray County: Monday, Oct. 2 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Murray County Parks and Recreation Department in Chatsworth. For more details, call (706) 695-4585
Gilmer County: Tuesday, Oct. 3, from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. at the ETC Pavilion (1041-1047 Legion Road) in Ellijay For more details, call (706) 635-4363
Cherokee County: Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Woodstock Health Center (7545 North Main Street) in Woodstock. For more details, call (770) 928-0133 or (770) 345-7371
Whitfield County: Thursday, Oct. 5 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Whitfield County Health Department (800 Professional Blvd.) in Dalton. For more details, call (706) 279-9600
Pickens County: Tuesday, Oct. 10, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Pickens County Recreation and Parks Department (1329 Camp Road) in Jasper. For more details, call (706) 253-2821
Fannin County: Thursday, Oct. 12, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Farmers Market (811 Summit Street) in Blue Ridge. For more details, call (706) 632-3023
The clinics will offer the four-in-one, or quadrivalent, flu vaccine to protect against four different strains of flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses. Additionally, the high-dose flu vaccine will be available for individuals aged 65 and older, containing four times the amount of protective antigen to support aging immune systems.
The flu vaccine is available at no cost for individuals covered under various health insurance plans, including Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, and others. For those paying out-of-pocket, the cost is $25 for the regular flu vaccine and $65 for the high-dose vaccine. Cash and other forms of payment will be accepted, depending on the county.
In addition to providing flu vaccinations, the clinics serve as an opportunity for public health staff and community partners to test and update their plans for setting up temporary points of Ddistribution (PODs) during public health crises. Community partners involved in the clinics include local law enforcement, volunteers, businesses, and first responders such as the county Emergency Management Agency, Emergency Medical Services, and Fire Department.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), flu vaccination can significantly reduce flu illnesses, doctor visits, missed work and school days, and flu-related hospitalizations. By getting vaccinated, individuals not only protect themselves but also help prevent the spread of the flu to vulnerable populations, including older adults, young children, pregnant women, and those with underlying health conditions.
For additional details about the Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, please contact your local county health department.
To learn more about influenza and flu protection, visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/flu/.