The ancient Chinese martial art of tai chi will be taught in an eight-week series of classes beginning Sept. 20 at the Chatsworth-Murray County Public Library.
The goal of the class, which is free to the public, is to improve the health of participants. Tai chi advocates say it can help reduce stress, improve flexibility and balance and help with pain relief.
“The Calhoun library had this class over the summer and had such a great response they had to find a bigger venue,” said Murray County Library Director Brian Latour.
Rogena Walden, wellness coordinator at the Northwest Georgia Area Agency on Aging in Rome, will be the instructor.
Classes will take place at the library on Wednesdays from 2-3 p.m. There is no need to sign up in advance but if more information is needed, please call the library at 706-695-4200.
The class is designed for people 60 and older but all ages are welcome.
Latour said funding from the federal Older Americans Act will help pay for the classes.