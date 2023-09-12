Dr. Hunter Meyer, MD, has joined the team of surgeons at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun.
Dr. Meyer joins Briton Jordan, MD, William Theus, MD, Carl Lokko, MD and Jeana Handley, FNP-C, at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun, which offers advanced surgical services close to home.
Dr. Meyer is a board-certified surgeon trained in robotic surgery. Dr. Meyer finds fulfillment in working with patients with compromised health and embarking on a journey with them to achieve wholeness.
“It’s an honor and a privilege to care for the people of the community I grew up in,” said Dr. Meyer.
Dr. Meyer earned his medical degree at the Medical College of Georgia in Athens and completed his residency program in general surgery at AdventHealth Orlando. He completed the George Washington University-Washington DC VA minimally invasive surgery fellowship. Dr. Meyer is board-certified in general surgery by the American Board of Surgery.
In addition to utilizing his skills as a surgeon to achieve positive outcomes for his patients, Dr. Meyer enjoys spending time with his wife and their five children.
To learn more about Dr. Meyer and our surgical services, call 706-602-8300 or visit AdventHealthGordon.com.