The public is invited to show support for cancer survivors and people battling cancer today at the annual Rally for Hope on Sept. 30.
The event will last from 1-6 p.m. at Chatsworth City Park.
There is no charge for admission.
There will be more than 40 arts and crafts, food and informational vendors on hand, according to event organizer Lynn Hawkins.
Rally for Hope is a major fundraiser for Sassy’s Hope, Inc., a Murray County-based 5013-C charity which provides financial assistance and other support to cancer victims and their families in Murray, Whitfield, Gordon and other nearby counties.
“We try to help as many people as we can in Murray and all our surrounding counties,” said Hawkins.
“We provide gas cards, hats and wigs and we help people who are getting treatment at Emory with hotel stays,” Hawkins said. “We provide snack bags to several cancer centers in the area.”
Hawkins said there will be live entertainment throughout the day.
Singers Trevor Warnix and Josh Bearden will perform. The Carpet Capital Cloggers and Performing Arts United Unlimited dancers will also take the stage.
There will be inflatables and games for kids.
“This is a family friendly event and we want everyone to come out and help us honor our cancer survivors and the people fighting cancer now,” Hawkins said.