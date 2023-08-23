The late Breanna Leigh Chadwick will be honored at Bree's Barrel Race on Saturday, with proceeds going to charitable causes.
Chadwick, a 20-yard old Cherokee County resident, was killed in an accident at the Murray County Saddle Club's Appalachian Wagon Train rodeo in 2022. The Breanna Leigh Chadwick Memorial Foundation was founded "to carry on her legacy," according to Kristy Chadwick, Breana's mother.
The event on Saturday starts at 1 p.m. The public is invited and there is no charge for admission.
Food vendors will be set up and there will be activities for kids, as well as a gun raffle, cake auction and silent and live auctions.
Kristy Chadwick said the Breanna Leigh Chadwick Memorial Foundation supports educational causes and also raises awareness of the importance of organ donations.
"Breanna wanted to be a teacher," Kristy Chadwick said. Her daughter was an organ donor. Breanna's heart was transplanted into a Maryland woman who is alive today because of the procedure.