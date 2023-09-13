CHATSWORTH – First National Community Bank (FNCB) announced recently the launch of a new suite of "business" and "personal" credit cards that includes two new credit card types within each. The launch introduces the Visa Platinum ‘Personal’ credit card, a no annual fee credit card that offers 0% APR on purchases for the first 7 billing cycles after account opening and the Visa Platinum Cashback Rewards ‘Personal’ credit card, which allows one to earn 1% cash back with no spending limit and no limit on rewards for qualifying purchases with an annual fee. Also introduced are two ‘Business’ credit card options. The Visa Business Platinum credit card features no annual fees and robust online account management capabilities. The Visa Business Platinum Cashback Rewards credit card features 1% cash back on all qualifying purchases up to $100,000 annually on everything from office supplies to travel expenses with an annual fee. The new credit card offerings complement First National Community Bank’s Personal and Business banking products and services.
The launch represents First National Community Bank’s investment in the credit card space, creating new card offerings along with an enhanced digital experience. The new credit card portfolio represents a full range of options for customers to determine the best fit for them.
“We are excited to offer Personal and Business credit cards to our customers. The launch is an integral part of First National Community Bank’s continued investment in providing our customers with banking products and services that meet their needs. Our new cards, paired with our existing offerings, provide a solution for everyone,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan P. Earnest.
To learn more about First National Community Bank’s Personal and Business credit cards, visit: www.fncbank.com