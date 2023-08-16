Average gasoline prices in Georgia have fallen 2.8 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.61/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 5,883 stations in Georgia. Prices in Georgia are 35.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 11.6 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 12.3 cents in the last week and stands at $4.270 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Georgia was priced at $3.17/g yesterday while the most expensive was $4.09/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon. The lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.17/g while the highest was $4.09/g, a difference of 92.0 cents per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 2.5 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.82/g today. The national average is up 29.1 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.