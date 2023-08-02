The Dalton-Murray Metropolitan Statistical Area recorded an unemployment rate of 3.8 percent in June, unchanged from a revised 3.8 percent in May, according to Georgia Labor Commissioner Bruce Thompson. A year ago, the rate was 4.1 percent.
“The bedrock of a thriving economy lies in maintaining low unemployment, but equally essential is striking the right balance between job growth and a capable workforce that can meet the evolving needs of Georgia’s industries,” said Thompson. “This well-balanced approach ensures businesses of all sizes have the talent they need to grow and succeed."
The labor force increased in Dalton-Murray by 44 and ended the month with 58,520. That number went down by 328 when compared to June 2022.
The MSA finished the month with 56,298 employed residents. That number increased by 46 over-the-month and went down by 154 when compared to the same time a year ago.
Dalton-Murray ended June with 68,100 jobs. That number went up by 100 from May to June and increased by 900 when compared to this time last year.
In June, initial unemployment claims decreased by 239 (-43%). When you compare June 2023 claims to June 2022, claims were down by 868 (-73%).