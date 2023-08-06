A new attendance record was set at North Georgia Electric Membership Corporation’s (NGEMC) 2023 Annual Meeting, with 6,612 members registering online in advance and 171 members registering in person on Aug. 3 for the hybrid meeting.
Members confirmed sole nominees Denia Reese (District 1) and Mark Thomas (District 3) to the NGEMC Board of Directors and received reports of the cooperative’s operational and financial condition. The cooperative’s fiscal year report included the distribution of over 2.3 billion kilowatthours of energy; investment of $25 million in the electric system and equipment for increased reliability; service to more than 104,000 meters; engineering of 8,369 system improvements and new services; installation of 4,798 poles; and maintenance and operation of 35 substations and more than 6,500 miles of line.
NGEMC President and CEO Kathryn West highlighted the challenges faced by the cooperative due to rising costs, resulting in NGEMC’s first rate increase in six years. “We last did a rate increase in October of 2017, and we will implement a rate increase on Oct. 1,” West said. The rate of inflation, which has impacted the cost of electrical equipment and the overall cost of providing service, is the driving factor behind the increase of approximately 4.3% or $6.45 for the member utilizing an average of 1300 kWh per month.
The winner of NGEMC’s retired fleet truck, a 2012 Ford F-150, was announced by NGEMC Board Chairman Ted Clark at the end of the meeting. NGEMC member Crystal A. Strickland was randomly selected from the list of registered members to receive the truck.
NGEMC is a consumer-owned, not-for-profit cooperative providing electricity to members in Catoosa, Chattooga, Floyd, Gordon, Murray, Walker and Whitfield counties.