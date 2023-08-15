I’ll never forget the time my dear sweet little wife looked at me with concern and frustration in her eyes and said, “You’re overworked, you’re being a jerk and you need a break!”
How’s that for an intro?
And just so you know, I’m not being condescending when I call Ashley my dear sweet little wife. She’s an amazing woman who I feel exemplifies femininity and beauty in every way and is the very definition of what it means to be an excellent mother and an outstanding wife. And she’s always looking out for my best interest. So, when she stepped up to tell me I was burned out and that was causing me to be a jerk, you best believe I listened. And she was right.
Being burned out is a topic I don’t see a lot of people talk about in the real estate investor space; most of the time everyone is touting how many deals they’re doing and how busy they are getting projects done. Sure, you hear of them going on vacation. But I see those people taking selfies at beautiful destinations with their computers in front of them with a tag line that reads “my office for the day.”
And let me say this: You should not have an office when you are on vacation! To me, that defeats the purpose of leaving. And if you are taking your family with you to spend quality time with them, but you are constantly taking business calls, who are you teaching your family is most important to you?
But I digress.
Most people spend time talking about how great everything is when in reality they’re one deal gone bad away from falling flat on their faces. They’re stressed to the max at work, putting in tons of hours and because of that fact they’re totally blowing it at home with their families. This leads to being overworked, over stressed and being unhealthy. But hey, they look good online, right?
So let’s talk about the question at hand: Can you avoid being burned out?
I’m sure you’ve heard that old adage that says that if you do what you love you’ll never work a day in your life. I think the person who coined that phrase must not have been an entrepreneur, and they were definitely not in real estate, because even though you love what you do, putting in the time, effort and dealing with the struggles we do leads to burn out. It just does. And so for me personally, I’m of the impression that you cannot avoid burnout. It’s going to happen.
The truth is, at this moment, I’m burned out. We have five active rehabs going on right now. We’re trying to fill a rental. And that’s on top of my normal office load. At home, my 3-year-old and almost 1-year-old are not sleeping through the night. My two oldest are in the stage of life where “Hey mom/ hey dad” are out of their mouths before they even enter the room which interrupts conversation and thoughts leading to aggression. And it feels like they are testing their limits and arguing more than normal.
All this together is leading to me being burned out.
I see the signs. At home, I’m easily aggravated and have a hard time concentrating. I’m feeling tired all of the time and I don’t look forward to going to the gym or doing my triathlon training. At work, I’m not being as productive as I normally am, and my creativity levels are running low. Well, that’s not totally true. I’m coming up with creative ways to avoid the things I need to be doing. But that ain’t good.
Once upon a time, I would just keep grinding, embrace the suck and keep moving farther down the burnout trail. That’s what I was doing on that fateful day when Ashley had to get my attention. But now, after 20 years of being an entrepreneur, I know to recognize the signs and take action before things get bad.
Something I’ve noticed is that burnout has a circadian-type rhythm to it. It’s going to happen in a cycle. And you as a real estate investor and business leader owe it to your team, your family and yourself to recognize it for what it is, plan for it and try to minimize it.
So I guess the real question should be what do you do to minimize and then overcome burn out?
For me, it starts with daily rituals. I need to have my ‘me time’ in the mornings. This includes my workout, scripture and prayer time, education time and quality time with Ashley. That starts when I leave my house at 5:05 in the morning. As I leave, I begin my prayers. I work out at 5:30, finish at 6:30, read my chapter of scripture for the day in the parking lot of the gym before listening to my audio book as I head home. And I’m back by 7 to have coffee with Ashley.
These rituals feed my spirit, body, mind and marriage and help sustain me so that I can keep the effects of burnout to a minimum and go longer between periods of burnout. Without them, I do not perform well for very long. So those daily activities are the first line of defense against burnout.
The next thing I think that helps is to have a worthy “Why” for what you do. If the reason why you got into real estate investing is simply to make a lot of money, it is probably not going to carry you very far when times get tough. But if you have a why that energizes you and gives you purpose, that will help stave off burnout for longer.
At the end of the day, burnout will come. And it is better to catch it early than to let it fester. And when it comes you have to go away from work — like all the way with no laptop — unplug, unwind and reenergize. Our method of choice is the beach. We booked our place in Perdido Key this morning where we plan to sleep as long as possible, play in the pool and get recentered so that the burnout feeling will dissolve, and we can get back to enjoying life.
