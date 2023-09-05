We recently spent $75,000 on a rehab that we budgeted $40,000 on. And man, I can tell you, I didn’t see that coming.
I have written to you lately about rehabs going over budget, but nothing to this extent. That’s because this house was somewhat of an anomaly. Here is what happened.
We bought this house from a landlord. The reason he was selling was he had been renting it for years, but the tenants had recently moved. He was facing some health issues and needed to liquidate the house to pay for things. The problem was the house had a lot of deferred maintenance and he didn’t have the money to get it fixed up for resale.
So we negotiated an as-is cash price and bought the house.
Before doing so, we went out and did a good inspection on the property. The house was an old farmhouse that had been built onto many times over the years. At the time we were inspecting, the house was a 2-bedroom, 1-bath with a bonus room that could be used as a bedroom. But since you had to enter said room through one of the other bedrooms, and it didn’t have its own entry, it could not be considered a true bedroom.
Our plan was to do a minimal rehab and keep it as a rental. In order to do that we needed to cure the deferred maintenance problems, give that third bedroom its own entry and fix the waves we were feeling in the floor.
We thought the waves in the floor were caused by unsupported floor joists. You get that a lot in older houses. Either the material used is undersized or the joists are spread too far apart. In either case, we thought it would be a somewhat minor fix.
We thought wrong.
To make a long story short, the wave in the floors was due to termite damage in the subfloor. Most of the time we find things like this in our inspection. But the termites had not eaten any of the floor joists. They had tunneled up beside the joist, got between them and the 1x6 subfloor which concealed them from our inspection and just flat out ate the subfloor up. When all was said and done, we had nearly three quarters of the floors gone in the house.
Because of that, we had to gut the kitchen, bathroom, and laundry area.
This drastically changed our scope of work from a minimal rehab to major overhaul. And because of that, we also needed to change our exit strategy from being a rental to making this house a retail sale.
The after-repair value, or ARV, on this house with only one bathroom was $190,000. And now that our rehab had gotten so big, we knew that sales price was not going to be enough. So, after doing some measuring, we figured out how to move the current laundry area to the hallway and use that space to gain another full bath.
Now with a 3-bedroom, 2-full bath house, the ARV could be justified for $230,000, which was much better than before. With that knowledge, we put the new bathroom in, replaced the old bathroom and put a new kitchen in. Needless to say, by the time we were done this looked like a new house.
By the time we got ready to list, I wanted to make sure we were right on with our numbers and hired an appraiser to come check the house out. What came back was not great.
He appraised it $10,000 less than we were hoping for. What happened were a couple of things. First, we had less square footage than what was listed on the tax card. In other words, the house was smaller than we thought. And appraised values are done on a price-per-square-foot basis. And since we had less square footage, the house was worth less.
Boy I didn’t see that one coming.
That $10,000 cut in sales, plus the $35,000 overage on our rehab, is a big drop in profit.
So what could we have done differently? I’ve been pondering this. Maybe if we had hired a termite man to do an inspection he would’ve noticed the subfloor issue. But I’m not sure he would’ve because it was very well hidden, and we are pretty sure the house had been treated before. We did not see any active termites.
Next, we could have measured the square footage for ourselves. Or at the very least paid attention to the floor plan the tax card had mapped out to see if we noticed any discrepancy. This is a good idea and I think we will add this to our standard operating procedure. It could go either way. We’ve had it where we had more square footage than listed and that came out better for us.
And lastly, we could have taken measures to reduce our rehab costs by shopping around more and even changing materials. We’ve gotten into a habit of buying the same things from the same places, using the same contractors and not price-checking anything because it felt efficient. We’ll need to verify that moving forward and see if we can do better on our rehabs.
But it is done now. And all we can do is learn, make changes and move forward.
Joe and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to www.cashflowwithjoe.com or call Joe at 678-986-6813.