Have you ever gone to buy a property, only to find out that there was an unforeseen title flaw that neither you nor the seller had any knowledge of that prevented you from getting title insurance? We had one recently, caused by a memorandum of contract, and it was a major pain.
Today I would like to talk to you about what that is, why it’s used and then what to do if you run into one because it seems they’re being used more frequently, and in my opinion, in an inappropriate way.
A memorandum of contract is a document that is recorded at the courthouse with the purpose of putting the public on notice that two parties have entered into a contract. Most of the ones I have seen have either been used for purchase and sale agreements or option agreements.
The idea behind this document is to protect the buyer from suddenly losing their contract and the subsequent purchase of the house if someone else comes along and offers the seller something more after an agreement has been reached.
The memorandum of contract tends to be used in very competitive markets — although that doesn’t have to be the case. You can use a memorandum of contract at any time you have an agreement with someone. And right now, we are seeing wholesalers being taught to use them every time they get a contract. Once again, the idea is to make sure another wholesaler or buyer doesn’t come along and buy the house out from under them.
But the problem with this methodology is what happens if the wholesalers don’t buy the house? You see, in order to make the memorandum go away, the correct thing to do is for the wholesaler to record a release of the memorandum. This would clear up the seller’s title and is the right thing to do.
The problem is, not everyone is taught to file the release. Either that or they are intentionally leaving it in place hoping to get paid to remove the memorandum to clear the title once the seller has found a good buyer.
To me that’s messed up. And I feel like that is what happened on the deal we just did.
Our seller went under contract with an out-of-town wholesaler after a brief phone call, swapping pictures and then a virtual contract signing. Our seller was glad to get a quick sell and was waiting on the closing date to get their funds to move on.
But as the closing date got closer, the wholesaler started avoiding the seller’s communications. Our seller said they never set up closing date, time, or place. They were only a week out from the end of the contract when they contacted us and they were scared because they needed the funds from the closing to secure the rental they were moving into.
To make a long story short, the wholesaler made no attempt to close the house, and we went to buy it a few days after that contract expired.
On the morning of the closing, our attorney informed us that the wholesaler had filed a memorandum of contract and that we could not get the title insured because of it. The seller had no idea about this and wondered how the wholesaler could record something against their property without consent and without their signature.
That is a good question, isn’t it? Especially since no money had changed hands under the wholesalers contract. But apparently in Georgia, you can do it and it will cause a title issue.
So what do you do in this scenario?
The first thing you can do is call the person who recorded the memorandum and see if you can get them to give you a release. We tried that and the wholesaler got ugly with us, told us how he wasn’t going to release it and that we would have to go to court over it.
At this point you have a few options. The first is to walk away from the deal. And if it is a tight deal, that may be the best option. It needs to be worth your time and energy if you are going to pursue it.
Another option is to close without title insurance. You would only want to do this if you plan to hold it for a long time. In this case you would go through a process called quiet title. It takes somewhere between six months to a year to complete, and it is going to cost you around $7,000.
Like I said, the deal needs to be worth it.
Another option is to go to court over it. Now I have no idea how long that would take or how much it would cost. But I think this will have to happen to keep fly-by-night wholesalers from messing up titles all over the place. And after the conversation I had with my attorney, if wholesalers continue to abuse this methodology, we are going to see some people charged criminally. He also thinks laws will need to be written to change the criteria for how memorandums are recorded — things like both parties must sign the document — to prevent situations like this.
Now we got blessed. Our seller had a private mortgage on their property. And we were able to buy that mortgage and then do something called a friendly foreclosure to wipe out the memorandum of contract and clear up the title. This only took 5 weeks, which is very fast in comparison to the quiet title. But this was a unique situation, and we were only able to do it because of the private mortgage.
Now wholesalers, if you are doing this, please stop. Not only is it a bad business practice, and unethical if you cannot perform on your contract, but it will also start giving “wholesale” a bad name. You have got to think long-term here about what is good for your business and not be stuck on the couple hundred dollars you could make if someone is willing to pay you to release the memorandum. Thinking short-term like that could cost you thousands or even put you out of business.
Anyway, buyers and sellers alike need to be mindful of these memorandums because it can mess up your deal, cost a lot of money or at least delay your closings.
Joe and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to www.cashflowwithjoe.com or call Joe at 678-986-6813.