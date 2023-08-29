Today I was on a run where I was using a new app that’s pretty cool. It’s called the Nike Run App. It’s free and I’m liking it. What you do is pick a distance that you’d like to train for, it can be anything from a 5k to a full marathon, you pick a date in the future for when you want to accomplish this feat, and then the app generates a training program for you to get to that distance.
I’m working on my next half marathon, and I decided to use the app to see if it could improve my performance.
On each run they have a coach that talks to you periodically throughout the run to give you advice and things to think about on your run. Today the coach asked things like what was your first experience with running and what is your biggest strength that allows you to be a runner..
Now I’ve said this before — I’m not a born runner. I don’t even really consider myself a true runner. I can run, but it’s not something that comes naturally to me. A case in point is one of my first memories of running a distance and what popped into my mind when the coach asked about my first running experience. It happened at the end of my eighth grade year at field day, right after we moved from a little farm town in Northeast Georgia named Hull, down to Saint Simons Island.
That move was a tough one for me. I had lived in Hull most of my life at that point. I went to school with all the same kids, played and started on all the teams and really felt a part of that community. Once we moved to Saint Simmons, however, I was out matched and out classed in every facet of school life from athletics, music and even academics. It was a shock to my system to say the least, and it was tough.
I did not adjust well that first year. Truthfully, I was having a hard time adapting and I was shutting down quite a bit.
On my last day of Glynn Middle School, the staff planned a field day with all kinds of activities and competitions to participate in. Most kids were excited about it and were lining up to do all kinds of activities. Me on the other hand, well I kind of sat in the back doing nothing. In no time everyone had signed up and all the activities except the 1-mile run were accounted for. My teacher noticed I was the only one who didn’t have an activity to do and asked me to do the mile. I reluctantly accepted.
Now granted, I had never run a mile in my life at that point. Baseball, football and soccer were all sprint sports for me, not distance. And when the whistle blew for the start of the mile, I found out quickly I was not going to be anywhere near the front. As a matter of fact, all I could focus on was not dying and finishing the race.
I’ll never forget it. We were on a quarter mile track, and as I finished lap 3 of the 4-lap race, the last kid crossed the finish line. That meant I had an entire lap to run, by myself, just to finish. I remember feeling embarrassed and completely gassed at the same time. It was not a good feeling.
Now it would have been easy to quit. No one would have blamed me. But quitting is not in my nature. Even when I’m coming in dead last. And so, I mustered as much energy, dignity and determination as I could and kept going.
Something strange happened that day. As I made it to the halfway point on the last lap, and the grim reaper started peering at me from across the fence, I started hearing the stands chanting my name. It started low and with every step I took it grew louder and louder. And before long, my whole eighth grade class was cheering me on from the stands. That energy not only propelled me across the finish line, but it made a lasting impression on the positive outcome that comes from perseverance. And that moment has stuck with me my whole life.
As a matter of fact, on the question the Nike Run app asked today about what strengths do you possess that contribute to you being a better runner, mine was simple — I do not quit!
Not only has that made me into a better runner, but it has made me a better investor, too. You see, during my career I have found myself on the track to financial freedom all by myself. Not because everyone finished in front of me. But mostly because those who started with me either quit or took detours and are no longer in the same field.
For me and Ashley, we just kept going. Even when things were hard and we felt like giving up, we just kept going because quit is not in our vocabulary. That is one of the biggest strengths we have.
So let me ask you, what strengths do you possess that contribute to you being a better investor and obtaining your financial freedom? If you haven’t considered that question, think on it, because the answer may make all the difference in the world.
Joe and Ashley English buy houses and mobile homes in Northwest Georgia. For more information or to ask a question, go to www.cashflowwithjoe.com or call Joe at 678-986-6813.