Partnership expands Shaw’s innovative hard surface flooring offerings and gives Classen a significant expansion into the North American flooring market Dalton, Ga. -- September 15, 2023 – Shaw Industries Group, Inc. (Shaw) announces a strategic partnership with the Classen Group, an innovative hard surface flooring manufacturer based in Germany that offers PVC-free solutions for commercial and residential environments. Through this partnership, Shaw will become the sole distributor of the company’s new commercial flooring products in North America.
“With a longstanding commitment and proven track record of innovation and sustainably minded design, Shaw’s and Classen’s shared values and dedication to differentiated design and superior service make this an ideal partnership,” notes Tim Baucom, president and CEO at Shaw. “Together we can bring transformational products to market and meet our customers’ diverse flooring needs.”
Classen’s portfolio of pioneering products stands to meet the growing demand for differentiated hard surface flooring in North America. The partnership with Shaw gives Classen a significant expansion in the region. The two share a commitment to Cradle to Cradle®-inspired, distinctive product design with a focus on health & wellbeing, climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.
“This represents an opportunity for Classen and Shaw to partner at a key time in our companies’ respective design, innovation and sustainability journeys,” said Dr. Moritz Menier, CEO from Classen Americas Inc. “Together we will leverage deep market insights to develop new flooring alternatives in partnership.”