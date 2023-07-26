June 18
Ashe, Eddie Ray, 44, of 592 Worley Mill Circle, Chatsworth, was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled 1 substance.
Hyde, Billy Jr., 48, of 4824 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was charged with motor vehicle theft-felony.
Rendon, Victor, 37, of 738 McGee Place A., Dalton, was charged with window tent greater than 32 percent/ reflectivity greater than 20 percent, seat belt violation (children five or younger), driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense.
Dalton, Brianna Naomi, 28, of 1890 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged with probation violation.
Ford Daryl Rex Jr., 46, of 1124 Red Oak St., Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
June 19
Bartley, Chanda Kay, 39, of 1010 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Stanley Lisa Ann, 50, of 161 Center Hill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct.
Mazanegos-Velazques, Mateo, 20, of 91 Ellie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged with brake light violations, failure to obey stop/yield sign, and driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
Meredith, Kenneth R., 713 Smyrna Ramhurst Road, Chatsworth, was charged with three counts of theft by shoplifting-misdemeanor and two counts of theft by deception-misdemeanor.
Bagwell, David Logan, 30, of 416 Misty Hollow Road No. 8226, Ellijay, was charged with theft by taking- misdemeanor.
Ramirez-Hernandez, Emely Alejandra, 18, of 166 Clinton Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with improper/erratic lane change and driving without a valid license-first offense in five years.
June 20
Draper, Jacey Amara, 18, of 120 Turner Lane, Decatur, Ala., was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense.
Melendez, Roberto, 37, of 874 Reed Pond Road, Dalton, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Pilcher, Christopher Lange, 36, of 10110 Ga. 225 N., Crandall, was held on a pending warrant.
Garner, Michael Allen, 62, of 1700 James St., Dalton, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
June 21
Bishop, Christopher Lee, 35, of 321 N. Spencer St., Dalton, was charged with abandonment of a dependent child-misdemeanor.
Silvers, Tammy Melissa, 43, of 103 Timms Road NE, Calhoun, was charged with forgery-forth degree.
Pair, Tracy Lavelle, 39, of 235 Moreno Lane, Dayton, Tenn., was held on a pending warrant.
Cooper, Randall Wade, 62, of 2205 Jim Petty Road, Crandall, was charged with fleeing or attempting to elude police for felony offense, theft by receiving stolen property-felony, driving with a suspended or revoked license, brake light violations, concealing identity of vehicle, and reckless driving.
Thang, Nawl, 41, of 280 Charlie Swanner Road, Old Fort, Tenn., was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense, swerving, and driving too fast for conditions.
June 22
Gonzalez-Gomez, Francisco Levi, 32, of 500 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, as charged with headlights/other lights violations and driving with a suspended or revoked license-first offense.
Farner, Alex Lee, 33, of 13613 Fairmount Highway SE, Fairmount, was charged with felony probation violation.
June 23
Stokes, Kayla Lanette, 35, of 2701 Tennga Gregory Road, Crandall, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Rogers, Mickey Lunn, 56, of 204 W. Fort St., Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation.
Boring, Judy Ann, 66, of 381 Colvard Road, Crandall, was charged with seatbelt violations, expired license, and driving without a valid license-first in five years.
Brannon, Donathan Lanell, 50, of 13046 C. Ga. 225 N B, Crandall, was held on a pending warrant.
Hyde, Billy Jr., 48, of 4824 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
June 24
McAtee, Levi Nathaniel, 28, of 508 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation.
Daniels, Gary Lee, 46, of 831 Duvall Road, Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Upton, Stacey Bennell, 54, of 445 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged with possession and use of drug related objects and unlawful possession/purchase of a controlled substance.
Trent, Justin Anthony, 39, of 780 Popular Springs Road, Dalton, was charged with having an obstructed view in vehicle, driving with suspended/revoked license-first offense, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon/first offender probationers.
Rice, Jason Austin, 21, of 62 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was held on two pending warrants and charged with operating a watercraft while under the influence.
Taylor, Michael Joshua, 32, of 878 Oak Hills St., Chatsworth, was charged with DUI, open container, and swerving.
Uribem David, 51, of 330 Imperial Boulevard, Chatsworth, was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license and brake lights violations.
June 25
Leon, Austin Dante, 22, of 871 Tilton Road, Dalton, was charged with driving while license is suspended, DUI-less safe, and swerving.
Derringer, Ashley Lashay, 32, of 2153 Holly Creek Cool Springs Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Godfrey, Ashley Ryan, 26, of 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged with affray.
Young, Marilyn, 22, of 412 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged with affray.
June 26
Westmoreland, Rebecca Ann, 46, of 432 S. 2nd Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with disorderly conduct and willful obstruction of law enforcement.
Sanford, Richard Drennon, 67, of 14 Kenner Road, Ellijay, was charged with failure to appear in court.
Chastain, Kevin Lee, 34, of 148 Loyola Way Apt F1, Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation.
Amos, Matthew Steven, 39, of 40107 Oster Drive, Cohutta, was charged with felony probation violation.
Taylor, Austin Brent, 25, of 900 Lost Silver Mine Road, Cisco, was charged with felony probation violation.
Jackson, Vanessa Lee, 34, of 13 Fieldstone Circle, Cartersville, was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense, no insurance, and knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended/canceled/revoked registration.
McCollum, Jayme Lee, 37, of 506 N 2nd Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with felony probation violation.
June 27
Toppings, Matthew Gale, 34, of 201 S. 4th Ave., Chatsworth, was charged with failure to appear in court-felony.
Morgan, Tiffany Kayla, 28, of 6 Mathis Drive, Rome, was charged with battery/simple battery-family violence.
Vess, Jeremiah Lynn, 47, of 1326 Ga. 286, Chatsworth, was charged with cruelty to children-third degree, simple battery, battery/simple battery-family violence, battery and kidnapping.
Judy, John Edward, 56, of 6823 U.S. 411 N., Crandall, was charged with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
Teasley, Matthew Devon, 22, of 4177 Brown Bridge Lot C, Dalton, was charged with probation violation -misdemeanor.
Goswick, Deanna Kaye, 45, of 382 Caylor Road, Crandall, was charged with simple battery-family violence.
Pace, Erica June, 40, of 3448 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged with felony probation violation and giving false name, etc., to law enforcement.
Young, Austina Dakota, 28, of 226 Hawks Way, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant and misdemeanor probation violation.
Ford, Brittany Elane, 31, of 3100 Greeson Bend Road, Chatsworth, was charged with open container, speeding, improper lane change, and DUI-less safe.
Hernandez, Crystal Bridgette, 37, of 309 Davis Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Overton, James Richard, 56, of 806 Old Federal Road, Old Fort, Tenn., was charged with driving with a suspended/revoked license-first offense, no insurance, failure to register vehicle, removing/affixing tag to conceal identity, open container, and defective tires.
Carroll, Laura Ann, 54, of 775 Smyrna Ramhurst Road C, Chatsworth, was charged with parole violation.
June 28
Perez-Velasquez, Andres, 20, of 311 Cedar St., Chatsworth, was charged with driving without a valid license-second offense in five years.
Saavedra, Victor Hugo, 22, of 169 Falcon Circle, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
East, Blake Allen, 37, of 15 Golden Crest Drive, Chatsworth, was charged with aggravated battery and theft by taking-misdemeanor.
Kirby, Brandon Douglas Jacob, 22, of 108 Kingdom Hall Drive, Chatsworth was charged with driving while license is suspended or revoked-first offense.
Dean, Savannah Marie, 26, of 163 Mountain Lakeview Drive, Jasper, was charged with failure to appear in court-misdemeanor.
Garrett, Chopper Lee, 34, of 232 Sizemore Lane, Ringgold, was charged with bond jumping.
Willis, Destiny Starla, 36, of 551 Crandall Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Vanvelkinburgh, Terry Joe, 22, of 2590 Ga. 52 Alt. Lot K, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Smith, Ashley Marie, 35, of 2590 Ga. 52 Alt., Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.
Parton, Tanya Kay, 33, of 2590 Ga. 52 Alt, Chatsworth, was held on a pending warrant.