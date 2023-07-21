Valdosta State
VALDOSTA -- Derek Carnes of Chatsworth, Georgia, has earned the Bachelor of Science in Organizational Leadership from Valdosta State University.
Nearly 1,100 students completed their degree requirements at VSU during Spring Semester 2023.
Georgia Tech
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Institute of Technology presented degrees to more than 5,300 undergraduate and graduate students during the Institute's 264th Commencement exercises.
Among those graduating were Chatsworth Will Martin, Caroline Ridley and Ricardo Rivera, all of Chatsworth.
Middle Tennessee
MURFREESBORO, TENN. -- Rachel Frankenberger of Cisco was among 2,650-plus students who received their degrees at its spring 2023 commencement ceremonies at Middle Tennessee State University.
The complete list of honorees, compiled by the MTSU Registrar's Office and alphabetized by the students' surnames, also is available as a searchable PDF in this story at MTSUNews.com, the university's news site: https://mtsunews.com/grads-list-spring2023.