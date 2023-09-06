Georgia Southwestern
AMERICUS-- On Wednesday, Aug. 16, over 500 incoming freshmen - the largest freshman class in GSW history - began classes at Georgia Southwestern State University. Kaitlyn Silvers and Zoe West, bothof Chatsworth, were part of that class.
First-year students were officially welcomed to the University community at the Freshman Convocation held Tuesday, August 15. Each student was given a silver Presidential Challenge Coin by GSW President Dr. Neal Weaver to signify the beginning of their college journey at Georgia Southwestern. Upon graduation, they will receive a gold coin in its place, bestowing the silver coin to someone who made a signigicant impact on them during their time at Georgia Southwestern.
West Georgia
West Georgia has named Murray County resident Callie Stanfield to the Summer 2023 President's List.
The President's List is a record of an elite class of UWG Wolves who achieve a 4.0 grade point average for the semester.