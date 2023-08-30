Piedmont University
DEMOREST, Ga. -- Ninety-six Piedmont University students received undergraduate and graduate degrees on Friday, July 21, during a commencement ceremony in the Johnny Mize Athletic Center on the Demorest campus.
Class of 2023 graduates include Savanna Haynes of Chatsworth, who earned a education specialist in curriculum and instruction degree.
Mercer University
BATON ROUGE, LA -- Lara Edgeman of Chatsworth was recently awarded a Pioneer Award worth $1,000 from The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi - the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines. Edgeman is one of 50 students nationwide to receive the award.
The Pioneer Awards, in its inaugural year, are designed to encourage and reward undergraduate members for developing the research, engagement and leadership skills necessary to become a successful scholar.
Edgeman was initiated into Phi Kappa Phi in 2022 at Mercer University.
The selection process for a Pioneer Award is based on the applicant's academic achievement, honors and awards, relevant research experience, service and leadership experience, on and off campus, a personal statement and letter of recommendation.