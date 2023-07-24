There are a multitude of projects ready to be tackled in our community and another Eagle Scout candidate is ready for the challenge.
North Murray’s Mason Champion is nearing the completion of his Eagle Scout requirements and is expected to earn his badge in Boy Scouts after completing his culminating project – an outdoor classroom at Northwest Elementary. Champion chose the project, in part, because he was once a student there and thought it would be something the students could utilize.
“Mason actually started the conversation,” said Northwest principal Amy Petty. He came to me and asked if he could do an outdoor classroom and I am all about students getting outside and unplugging from the screens a little bit. We talked about it, and thought it would be a great idea to give the teachers some space. Teachers like to take kids outside, but they usually have to sit on the ground and they don’t really have a structure where they can go. This gives them that opportunity.”
An outdoor classroom is, more or less, what the name implies. However, it isn’t made of blocks and tile floors. Instead it is more closely related to a traditional amphitheater but on a smaller scale.
“It’s nothing too crazy,” Champion said. “It’s going to be a shelter to house a blackboard and keep the elements off of it. That shelter will be surrounded by seating for the kids. I plan on using recycled tires for that. It’s in the middle of a field so it needs shade. I'm going to sink some 6x6 logs and put up patio sails and it will have some shading. I’ll bring in shrubbery and some plants to make it feel more natural.”
Like his friend Charlie Pannell who recently completed an Eagle Scout project at Chatsworth Elementary, Champion has a number of parameters he must follow during the build.
“It has to be fundraised by me,” he said. “Whether it be a donation or independent fundraising. You have to manage that. It has to benefit your community in some way. It can’t benefit a private business or scouting.”
Obviously, Petty was onboard with the project and felt like it would add another element to help keep kids interested.
“I wanted a space for the kids to get outside,” she said. “I think that’s just healthy to have something they can get outside and do. They love their recess time, but it’s just 30 minutes. This gives them another opportunity to get outside and learn.”
The school already has a nature trail, Petty said, so the students have some outdoor options. The field where the outdoor classroom is being built was vacant and fit nicely with the outdoor classroom idea.
Champion has until Aug. 27 to complete the project.