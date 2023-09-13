Georgia Northwestern Technical College is proud to announce the students on the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the 2023 summer semester.
To be eligible for the President’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.8 or higher during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours. To be eligible for the Dean’s List, the student must maintain a GPA of 3.5 to 3.79 during the semester with a course load of at least 12 credit hours.
President's List Students for:
Catoosa County: Autumn Beaty, Ashley Farley, Bennett Focht, Natasha Randolph, Hilary Smith and Matthew Thompson.
Chattooga County: Alexa Burk, Brandy Hawkins, Kimberly Hughes and Daisy White.
Dade County: Autumn Holden and Aaleigha McMahan.
Floyd County: Courtney Avila, Ambrea Barrett, Matthew Berry, Tiffany Chaffer, Yuliana Cornejo Lopez, Trista Dugger, Sarai Eubanks, William Ford, Stephanie Fountain, Latasha King, Dennis Kollman, Jessica Lyon, Kobe McLendon, Nallely Reyes, Carrie Sipe, Hillary Weeks and Samantha Wiggins.
Gordon County: Diego Cortes Hernandez, Jasmine Daniel, Guage Franks, Rebeca Jones, Ashley Lee, Juan Pena, Pamela Price, Erwin Romero, John Ross, Kayla Santos and Kayleigh Story.
Murray County: Adara Abdelrazzaq, Megan Powers, Carson Ricketts, Casey Searels-Bagley and Nicholas Wooldridge.
Polk County: Jacquelyn Beck, Rio Cameron, Leah Campbell, Amanda Casey, Cody Hillhouse, Javier Martinez, Blanche McCluskey, Jerry Morillon-Vanegas, Sara Robinson, Cara Swindall, Angie Teal, Caleb Terrill and Joshua Turner.
Walker County: Destiny Brown, Cameron Cox, Savannah Johnson, Leia Kinsey, Megan Lawrence, Ashley Norton, Madison Raymer, Shelby Stephens, Michael Sumner, Lance Thomas and Brook Wallin.
Whitfield County: Whitney Brock, Christopher Cantrell, Matthew Carter, Kenneth Cordell, Desha Crawl, Adriana Flores, Elyssa Hamby, Lisbeth Hernandez, Gray Jackson, Kohl Kadinger, Joshua Kregel, Alan Lewis, Juana Vejar and Brandon Wishon.
Other counties: Rianna Atkinson, Jacqueline Aviles Delcarmen, Brooklyn Bowen, Gretchen Brown, Timothy Caldwell, Mandy Conner, Elizabeth Dagostino, Erwann Desormeaux, Landon Etzler, Deanna Foster, Bricen Gregory, Selina-Kyle Gritman, Candace Hasty, Matthew Hoover, Nicolas Lee, Karina Mariscal, Chloe Marks, Grant Payne, Sara Peranteau, Kaleb Schott, Adrienne Shular, Clauteka Timberlake, Delores Turner and Kelsey Wade.
Dean's List students for:
Catoosa County: Jess Aldridge, Kaitlyn Gray, Paul Hagood, Colby Harris, Lisa Raby and Joseph Stricker
Chattooga County: Shonna Cordle and Savannah Wentz.
Dade County: no students listed.
Floyd County: Mattie Blalock, Erika Brenner, Fabiola Castillo, Erin Davenport, Jazmine Garcia Delgado, Amber Hight, Elijah Lovvorn, Estefania Perez, Corinna Perrusquia, Logan Pledger, Patrick Riordan and Evan Simms.
Gordon County: Giovanny Barragan, Amanda Floyd, Ashley Floyd, Beth Lewis, Ashley Montgomery and Lindsay Stieber.
Murray County: Douglas Brown, Shelby Cline, Kasandra Contreras and Joshua Davis.
Polk County: Jacob Cornwell, Haila Crile, Morgan Howard, Ja-Juanna Johnson, Te'Corian Rowland, Gretchen Stephens and Maddie Tilley.
Walker County: Jonathan Bird, Ashley Blaksley, Alexis Chastain and Christopher Ellinwood.
Whitfield County: Jaritza Belman, Helen Childers, Jennifer Cisneros, Joel Esparza, Elijah Frye, Karli Johnson, Tracy Lomax, Samuel Omotosho, Amanda Pritchett, Adelia Robinson, Arianna Rodriguez, Cristina Salaices and Jade Willis-Cruz.
Other counties: Emad Abuimweis, Allison Adams, Jillian Bailey, Wesley Ballard, Anthony Busch, Alexis Earwood, Leah Freeman, Carrie Gloyd, Terra Hall, Stephanie Hammond, Hannah Hembree, Kristen Hudson, Dalton Jackson, Cassidy Jacobs, Jennifer Jones, Destiny Langley, Maxwell McNatt, Kendyll Mulkey, Starr Nold, Justin Parascando, Tara Peloquin, Kendra Polley, Alberto Ramos Fernandez, Ashley Schleicher and Danielle Watkins.
Georgia Northwestern Technical College provides quality workforce education to the citizens of northwest Georgia. Students have the opportunity to earn an associate degree, diploma or a certificate in aviation, business, health, industrial or public service career paths. This past year, 11,601 people benefited from GNTC’s credit and noncredit programs. GNTC has an annual credit enrollment of 8,071 students and an additional enrollment of 3,530 people through adult education, continuing education, business and industry training and Georgia Quick Start. For more information about GNTC, visit us at www.GNTC.edu. GNTC is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and an Equal Opportunity Institution.