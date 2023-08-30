The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation has awarded the Judy Hodge Memorial Scholarship to Karli Johnson, a Business Technology student on the college’s Whitfield Murray Campus.
Judy Hodge was a faculty member in GNTC’s Business Technology program for more than 45 years. Established by Beta Sigma Phi in Hodge’s honor, the scholarship is open to Business Technology degree students with financial need, with priority given to those at the Walker County Campus.
“For more than 45 years, Judy Hodge was deeply committed to student success,” said Dr. Heidi Popham, GNTC president. “We are so grateful that her legacy can continue through this scholarship. I am certain she would be pleased that Business Technology students are being supported in her name and memory.”
“I’ve always relied on financial aid to pay my tuition,” Johnson said. “This year I did not receive enough to pay for my classes, and I needed all the help I could get, so I applied for scholarships.”
“Since receiving the Judy Hodge Memorial Scholarship, I can continue to pursue my associate degree without worrying about taking out student loans,” she said.