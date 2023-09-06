The Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) Foundation announces the appointment of Terri Kirby to the GNTC Foundation Board of Trustees.
Kirby is the strategic planning specialist at Emerald Carpets in Dalton. During her time at Emerald Carpets, she set-up facilities in Las Vegas for the company’s west coast business and continues to help build and grow the company and its customer relationships, Kirby said.
Before joining the Emerald team in 2017, she worked at Beaulieu of America for 28 years where she managed the planning team for all manufacturing segments. She served as production planning manager for 20 years and director of planning for eight years. From 1985-88 she worked for Diamond Carpet Mills.
During her time at Beaulieu, she served on multiple committees and teams. Kirby was instrumental in the development and design of the cross segments planning system and helped to maintain the training and updates for the system.
Outside of her professional role, the Chatsworth resident served two separate terms on the Murray County School Board.
Kirby has a passion for helping youth and improving the community.
The GNTC Foundation Trustees are Valerie Brown, Whitfield County; Phillip Burkhalter, Floyd County; Linda Case, Dade County; Steven M. Henry, Catoosa County; Luther Ingram, Walker County; Amy L. Jackson, Catoosa County; Terri Kirby, Whitfield County; Jay LeGrande, Polk County; Craig McDaniel, Floyd County; Zab Mendez, Whitfield County; Sherrie Patterson, Murray County; Damon Raines, Walker County; Becky Redd, Gordon County; Wil Stiles, Catoosa County; and Doris White, Walker County.