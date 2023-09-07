The Murray County Board of Education voted 5-2 on Wednesday to keep its property tax rate at 15.5 mills in Fiscal Year 2024.
Board members Greg Shoemaker, Conrad Puryear, Kelli Reed, Aaron Phillips and Dewayne Powers voted approve the 15.5 rate for the 23rd straight year as recommended by Superintendent Steve Loughridge. Renda Baggett and Tanner Davis voted against.
“I feel like we need to do something to help people,” Baggett said. “I have been approached by a lot of people who were concerned about this.”
School officials estimate that not rolling back the millage will bring the school system an additional $1.1 million.
“We didn’t raise the millage rate when property values went down and we shouldn’t raise them when they go up,” said Phillips. “It doesn’t make sense to roll it back.”
The board’s decision was an unpopular one with much of a standing room only crowd at the Central Office.
Three public hearings preceded the vote on Thursday and at each a series of speakers complained about rising property tax bills and a range of other issues.
“I don’t trust my board right now,” said Tony Abernathy, chairman of the Murray County Republican Party. Abernathy quizzed Loughridge on student academic performance, saying that Murray County students, blaming the school system’s low test scores squarely on the school board.
“The kids are suffering because of poor management by y’all,” Abernathy said, motioning toward the superintendent and board.
Loughridge replied that student performance was improving and the system had seen “steady growth for the last three to four years.”
“Four years ago we had a number of students who were three to four grade levels behind where they should have been … you’re not going to change that overnight,” Loughridge said.
The superintendent also pointed to the improved graduation rate.
Crowd members also criticized the school system’s spending on pay raises and the new concession stand being built at the Murray County High School football field.
Loughridge said the state gave $2,000 raises to the school system’s certified personnel and he made the decision, with the board’s support, to also give the system’s non-certified employees the same raise. Loughridge said he received the same $2,000 raise for this year.
Asked about it by former school board member Sparky Roberts, Loughridge said he received a 7 percent raise with his last contract extension, moving his annual salary to $155,000. Loughridge said that salary puts him at the low end of the salary scale for superintendents in the region.
The $1.9 million price tag on the new concession stand brought derisive comments from the crowd. Loughridge countered that part of the reason for the high price tag was state building requirements as well as the high cost of plumbing. The structure will also include more than 35 urinals and toilets, as well as sinks.
Loughridge acknowledged that the school system expects to have a $13 million fund balance at the end of the year but cautioned that expected cost increases could quickly eat into that balance. Loughridge said more than $2 million in cost increases have already been identified for next year. That includes $952,000 in higher insurance premiums and $560,000 in payments to the Social Security Retirement System. He also said board members will have to decide the fate of several programs which have been funded by federal spending made available during the the COVID crisis, That federal money is due to dry up next year. If the programs are to be continued, the school system will have to supply the funding.
Several speakers talked about the negative impact higher taxes had on them and asked the board to roll back the millage rate to ease their tax burden.