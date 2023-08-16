The Foundation at Georgia Northwestern Technical College (GNTC) awarded 43 scholarships totaling more than $30,000 to 40 graduating high school seniors in the college’s service area.
Two Murray County students -- Jamie Beasley of North Murray High School and John Sexton of Murray County High School received Foundation scholarships and also received the McDaniel Family Foundation Scholarship.
Recipients of the GNTC Foundation High School Graduate Scholarship are Emily Allen, Mountain Education Charter High School; Dejunique Baker, Calhoun High School; Emily Barger, Dade County High School; Jason Bautista, Dalton Academy; Jamie Beasley, North Murray High School; Catelyn Branton, Pepperell High School; Itzel Contreras, Gordon Central High School; Meredith Davis, Gordon Lee High School; Yetziel Figueroa, Calhoun College and Career Academy; Jackson Flanagan, Lakeview-Fort Oglethorpe High School; Halie Floyd, Dalton High School; Destin Hall, Coahulla Creek High School; Gracie Henry, Ringgold High School; Zachary Houze, Polk County College and Career Academy; Austin McDaniel, Gordon County College and Career Academy; Brianna McQueen, LaFayette High School; Stephanie Andrade-Medina, Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy; Maritza Nunez, Cedartown High School; Cayla Pemberton, Ridgeland High School; Zackery Planzer, Phoenix High School; Tommy Roden, Sonoraville High School; Alexa Sandoval, Rome High School; Jason Sandoval, Southeast Whitfield High School; Haileigh Sealock, Coosa High School; John Sexton, Murray County High School; Gavin Smith, Northwest Whitfield High School; Hanna Smith, Armuchee High School; Kayla Smith, Rockmart High School; Jackson Tayler, Model High School; Stephen Tyrrell, Heritage High School; Cameron Ullery, Floyd County Schools College and Career Academy; Sharon Vasquez, Trion High School; and Christian Wells, Mountain Education Charter High School.
Recipients of the David Adam Scholarship are Gracie Parks, Cedartown High School; and Andrea Pizano, Cedartown High School.
Recipients of the Chattooga Alumni Scholarship are Abbie Boyd, Haley Kirk, Danika Lee, Brooklyn McDaniel and Sarah Millican; all attended Chattooga County High School. Lee also received the GNTC Foundation High School Graduate Scholarship.