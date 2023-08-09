Native son Tim Wright has returned to the area and now serves as assistant superintendent of teaching and learning at Murray County Schools.
Wright grew up in Tennga and attended Northwest Elementary before being a part of the first class to attend Bagley Middle School. He finished at Murray High in 1995 and attended the West Georgia program that was offered through Dalton State at that time. He earned his Master’s at Tusculum and doctorate at Liberty University. His first job was at Cohutta Elementary in Whitfield County in 1999 and he was there for 21 years, being both teacher and instructional coach. He was then on to assistant principal and principal at Cohutta. For the last three years he has been principal at Pleasant Grove Elementary.
“Leadership has kind of been a thing for me for the last few years in the principal role,” said Wright, who is married with three kids. “I’m really not that far removed from a classroom. Even when I was an assistant at Cohutta, it was a smaller school and I was still teaching half time. I’m only six years removed from the classroom so that gives me a little street cred. I looked at my role as a principal to serve. I look at this role as a serving role too.”
Wright said he was excited about the opportunity he has in a new role. It’s something different, and unique, he said, and presents a new challenge that he had been waiting for.
“Really most of (the job) is in the teaching and learning area,” Wright said. “I work with the staff here and the different curriculum departments, others like ESS and federal programs. Really trying to find that role. Barbie Kendrick was here for several years and did a fine job. I’ve got to find what my role is. Ultimately, student achievement is what I’m looking at. We want our students to graduate and be ready for life and career, wherever they go. We want them to be successful and hopefully come back to the community.”
Being a Murray County graduate made coming back to the area in an administrative position even more special, Wright said.
“The class of 1995 is well represented,” he said. “There are a lot of friends working in teaching, admin, parapro, and central office positions. I’ve come back among friends and got a lot of well wishes and things from folks still working here. It was nice coming back home.”
Now that he is back home and in a new position, Wright has a few ideas for helping improve teaching and learning in the county while not reinventing the wheel.
“Coming in and seeing the work, there is a lot of good work being done,” he said. “It’s offering, maybe, a different perspective on it. There are so many things I have seen where I thought I wish I had come up with that. There are some other things where I can come in and say, ‘have you thought about it this way?’”
In the end, Wright said he wants to help make Murray County Schools a welcoming place where kids want to be.
“They’ll be ready to learn if we do the things we’re supposed to do,” Wright said. “If they’re not learning, why? I have found that the achievement and culture and atmosphere all tie in together. When you can work on those things in concert together, you have a good experience.”