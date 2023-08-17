CHATSWORTH – First National Community Bank (FNCB) has outlined plans for a Customer Appreciation Day on Friday, Sept. 15 with simultaneous celebrations between noon and 4 p.m. at each of the bank’s 10 locations to honor and celebrate the bank’s customers and also welcome others in the local communities the bank serves. Food and beverages will be served.
“We very much enjoyed hosting our customers and community during last year’s Customer Appreciation Day events. As a local bank with deep roots in the communities we serve, we feel that is important to celebrate our customers and welcome the community. We have received very positive feedback from our customers regarding last year’s events and we look forward to hosting another event on Sept. 15. Our Customer Appreciation events are a way that we can thank our customers and let them know how much we appreciate and value them,” said President and Chief Executive Officer, Ryan P. Earnest.
All 10 First National Community Bank branches will simultaneously host the September 15 Customer Appreciation Day events in the following cities/locations:
* Adairsville
* Calhoun
* Cartersville
* Chatsworth
* Dalton (2 branch locations; celebration will be held at the Northgate Drive location)
* Eton (celebration will held at the Chatsworth branch location)
* Rome (3 branch locations)
For additional details about the Sept. 15 Customer Appreciation Day events, please visit: www.fncbank.com