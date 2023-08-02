The hours after a child is removed from a home by protective services are terrifying and confusing.
The Grace and Joy House works to fill those moments with peace and stability for the child until more permanent arrangements are made. The non-profit houses children removed by the courts for up to 24 hours until they transition to a foster care family or stable alternative.
The organization is now in the process of building a home to shelter kids in transition here in Murray County. Director Amanda Gillean said the organization hopes to open the house this month to help meet the needs of those children in Murray County.
“We provide everything a child would need for the first couple of days,” Gillean said. “As far as new underwear, socks, pajamas, diapers, wipes, that kind of stuff. A lot of times, if a child is taken to a foster home they might not have a bed available so we get baby beds and Pack ‘N Plays…we work a lot with the community in finding what the foster family needs.”
The data in Murray County is stark when it comes to children in need of foster families. Murray County, according to recent data, had more than 70 kids in foster care and three available families to care for them. Many of those children are barely children at all. Teens locally provide the greatest need.
“The kids are desperate for places to go,” Gillean said.
The primary job of the Grace and Joy House is to lessen the trauma of the child’s situation, Gillean said. The staff gives them candy and a stuffed animal; they provide a relaxing environment, a meal, toys, and video games to create an atmosphere of safety and security.
The problems that result in a child’s removal are not always related to physical violence. Many times, the detrimental effects of poverty and drug abuse locally are what result in a child ending up at the Grace and Joy House, which is currently in Whitfield County.
“A lot of times, the child is not being physically abused,” Gillean said. “They may not have enough food in the house. They’re sleeping on the floor with no mattress. They may have bugs in the house, stuff like that. One family had black mold and we were able to get what they needed to kill the mold.”
The goal is to eventually reunite parents with their children once they have completed the necessary steps in doing so. The Grace and Joy House then provide the families with a “reunification shower” and housewarming gifts.
“We give them towels, and washcloths, and sheets,” Gillean said. “The last time, they got a new vacuum cleaner, new mops, laundry detergent – just stuff like that to help them get on their feet.”
Grace and Joy’s new facility in Murray County will also have a visitation area for parents working to get their kids back. As it stands now, they have to travel to Dalton to Compassion House.
“You’re talking about families that are already struggling,” Gillean said. “They may not have a dependable vehicle or gas money to drive that far and back. It’s setting them up for failure, so we are very excited about our visitation center.”
The DFCS caseworker is onsite with the removed child and works on finding placement during the 24-hour period in which they stay at Grace and Joy.
The staff at the Grace and Joy House are trained in the TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) method which outlines procedures that can be used to help children regulate themselves after trauma.
“What happens is that their brains go into that fight or flight mode,” Gillean said. “So what we’re trying to do is pull it out of there so their brain can get back regulated and there won’t be any further damage.”
If you would like to help Gillean and her staff please visit www.graceandjoyhouse.com.