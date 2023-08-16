In remarks made in Chatsworth last Friday, U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene renewed her support for former President Donald Trump, referred to the White House as an “Alzheimer’s care facility” and said she would not support any more aid to Ukraine.
The Republican congresswoman was a guest of the Murray County Chamber of Commerce and spoke at the Cloer Barn in Chatsworth.
Greene attacked President Joe Biden on several counts, including charges of corruption involving his son Hunter Biden’s business dealings.
“Hunter Biden is selling out his father’s power and political favors,” Greene said. “That’s the Biden brand.”
Greene also criticized the U.S. Justice Department, calling for a “fair justice system or all Americans.” She is is unhappy with the Justice Department’s probes of Trump and the prosecution of January 6 rioters.
She said she was “unapologetic” in her desire “to see President Trump back in the White House.”
Greene said she was “against the Afghanistan withdrawal,” a policy initiated by Trump but enacted by Biden in the early days of his presidency.
Greene decried the billions of dollars of U.S aid sent to Ukraine since the 2022 invasion of that country by Russia. While she acknowledged Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion and said she had “sympathy” for the Ukrainian people, Greene emphasized that she would not not vote for any more aid to Ukraine. Greene never answered a reporter’s question about her reaction to a possible Russian military victory in Ukraine.
Greene also said that the Federal Emergency Management Administration and its state equivalent in Georgia (GEMA) were severely underfunded. She said the recent devastating fires in Hawaii heightened her concerns about this funding.
“Meanwhile President Biden is giving $24 billion more to Ukraine,” she said.
Chamber officials praised Greene for the welcome she gave them earlier this year when a contingent of local leaders visited Washington, D.C.
Greene encouraged more people to visit the capital.
“There are not a lot of normal people up there,” she joked.