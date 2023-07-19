Since the 1970s, the number of students in home school programs has exploded across the country and the Chatsworth-Murray Public Library is working to help meet their needs.
According to NHERI (National Home Education Research Institute), there were approximately 13,000 students being home schooled in America in the 70s. A 2020-2021 estimate suggested that the number is now well past 3.5 million, according to NHERI. That equates to about five percent of the total student population nationwide.
Murray County has roughly 500 home schooled children, according to the Georgia Department of Education, which is about 7 percent of the school aged population locally. Many of those students are involved in programs at the library.
“I was home schooled growing up and we spent a lot of time at the library,” said Victoria James Catalano, the library’s children’s coordinator. “We did a lot of library events and ran some school events of our own at the library. And (today) we have a lot of home school families that come to the library and say they enjoy spending time here and want to meet other home school families.”
The library staff recently estimated that about one-fifth of the students who are regularly involved there are home schooled. For many of those children, who are, generally, elementary school age, the library often serves as a nexus for both learning and socialization. There are activities like “Homeschool Hangout” and STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, Math) events designed to help bolster homeschool curricula. Many of the home school parents regularly check out books and supplemental materials from the library for the purpose of educating their children, not just entertaining them.
“We set up a time for the home school families to hang out, meet each other, and talk about things,” Catalano said.
Catalano took some of her own experiences from her youth and applied those principles to library programs.
“My mom was really good at getting stuff together for us,” Catalano said “She actually started running a home school hangout that was for the group. Other people could come if they wanted, but most were from our home school group. It gave us a chance to read and play and have a space to hangout.”
Library Manager Brian Latour said the staff takes feedback from the homeschool community in order to shape programs that are of interest.
“We kind of leave it to them,” he said. “If they want to do a craft, we’ll have something ready for them. If they want to do something STEAM related or get on the Playstation 4, or just come in here and talk. It’s kind of like, what would you like to do in the two hours we have blocked off for you?”
The Georgia Department of Education has very clear requirements for students in home school programs. They must be taught math, science, social studies, English, and reading like everyone else. The state does not provide a curriculum in those areas to home school students, however. Parents/homeschool educators are required to choose a curriculum that meets their students’ needs and must declare by Sept. 1 of each year (or within 30 days of establishing a program) that they intend to home school their children. Home school students are also subject to nationally standardized testing every three years beginning in third grade. This does not include tests such as the Georgia Milestones. Home school students are also not required to submit attendance records to the DOE.
For more information on the library and its programs visit: https://ngrl.org/locations/chatsworth-murray/