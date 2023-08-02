Murray 4-H’ers competed at 80th Annual 4-H State Congress in Atlanta
Georgia 4-H celebrated excellence during the 80th Annual 4-H State Congress, as top 4-H’ers from around the state gathered in Atlanta July 18-21.
State Congress includes the state-level Project Achievement and Leadership in Action contests, as well as recognition of youth development professionals, supporters, and public officials for their contributions to the success of 4-H in Georgia.
Three Murray County 4-H’ers competed at State Congress this year, including Kylee Johnson, who placed third in the dairy project, Emma McDaniel, who placed second in the performing arts vocal project, and Charlsey Richards, who placed second in the veterinary science project.
Students who place first at state-level competitions in Georgia 4-H earn the title of “Master 4-H’er.” During State Congress, more than 200 delegates competed in 50 project achievement areas and eight delegates competed in the Leadership in Action contest; one individual from each project area and two Leadership in Action competitors received Master 4-H’er status. Special event Master 4-H’ers from the 2022-23 program year were also recognized at State Congress.
Georgia 4-H recognizes stakeholders who provide guidance and support to Georgia 4-H throughout the year at State Congress.
Monroe County 4-H agent Rachel Frisbie, received the Ryles Rising Star Award and Gary Black, former Georgia commissioner of agriculture, received the Friend of 4-H Award during the leadership banquet. State Rep. Rick Jasperse of Jasper received the 4-H Green Jacket Award and Cindy Meadows, Seminole County 4-H agent and county extension coordinator, received the William H. Booth Award at the 4-H Annual Banquet.
For more information about Georgia 4-H, contact your local University of Georgia County Extension Office at 706-695-3031 or visit www.georgia4h.org.