Work on a new sewer line and sewer pump stations could begin as soon as Oct. 1, according to a news release from the Chatsworth Water Works Commission.
The $5.44 million project will extend sewer service to the Crandall area. Murray County Commissioner Greg Hogan has agreed to pay $4.4 million of the cost using sales tax funds and federal money provided by the American Rescue Plan Act. The CWWC will pay the rest of the cost.
“This is going to extend sewer north Crandall which is where our growth is going to go in the future because of the Appalachian Regional Port,” said Hogan.
The sewer line will serve residential, commercial and manufacturing business customers.
“Home owners in that area who may be having problems with septic tanks will be able to hook up,” Hogan said.
The project will expand sewer service along Ga. Hwy. 411 from Eton to Robinson-Smith Road (about halfway between Crandall and Cisco.) The work will include 28,000 feet of 10-inch high density polyethylene (HDPE), 8,000 feet of eight-inch HDPE, 630 feet of 12-inch poly vinyl chloride (PVC) gravity sewer main, and three sewer pump stations.
According to the CWWC, the route “will originate at the existing sewer pump station located at 1st Avenue in Eton, at the CWWC water plant. The route will extend north along Old Federal Road to Pat Loughridge Road. The route will then turn west on Pat Loughridge Road and extend to Highway 411. At Hwy 411 the route will turn North extending to its termination point at Robinson-Smith Road.”
Ellis Contracting Inc. of Murray County will was the low bidder at $3,766,401.
“I was happy to see the low bid was from a local company,” Hogan said.
The county and CWWC will furnish materials for the project including pipe and sewer pump stations that totaled $1,375,420.50, according to the release.
The project is expected to take approximately 18 months and should be completed by March of 2025.
Earlier this year the CWWC completed the Mill Creek Wastewater Plant, which cost $11 million. That plant “allowed for the additional sewer capacity to serve the project and expanded service area,” according to the CWWC.