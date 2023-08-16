New Conasauga Circuit District Attorney Benjamin Bruce Kenemer took his oath of office at the swearing-in on Wednesday, Aug. 9. After receiving his appointment in June, friends, family, and colleagues gathered to watch Gov. Brian Kemp make the appointment official at the ceremony.
“It was the fulfillment of a lifelong dream,” newly sworn-in district attorney Benjamin Kenemer said. “I’ve known since I was 14 years old that I wanted to be a lawyer, more importantly I knew I wanted to be a prosecutor.”
Kenemer previously served as assistant district attorney under, now Judge, Bert Poston since 2006. During that time, Kenemer served as a general practitioner with a sex crimes concentration and as chief child and sexual abuse prosecutor.
Kenemer’s family expressed pride and confidence in the new district attorney’s ability to lead the Office.
“We’re just so very proud of him,” Kenemer’s mother Otivia said. “He loves law, and he loves fighting for those who need help.” Kenemer’s father Bruce, who is also familiar with courtroom proceedings said, “He’s got a heart that runs deep with respect for children, and their families, and making sure that everybody is safe.”
Kenemer earned his bachelor’s degree from Mercer University, and his juris doctor degree from the Mercer University School of Law. Upon graduation, he began pursuing his career in law and serving his community. In addition to his public service, Kenemer enjoys his personal life with his wife, Bethany, and their two children.