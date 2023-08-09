Aug. 5, 1948
* Democratic gubernatorial candidate Herman Talmadge planned to speak at the Murray County Courthouse on Tuesday at noon. Everyone was invited.
* Dewey G. Carter of Chatsworth enlisted in the United States Air Force in July.
* Robert Swanson of Chatsworth was promoted to corporal in the U.S. Air Force. Swanson was serving at Kelly Air Force base in Texas where was was studying advanced electronics.
* Billie Groves announced his candidacy for state representative in the General Assembly. Groves, an army veteran, was a former mayor of Chatsworth.
* Rep. Charles A. Pannell also announced his candidacy for a seat in the General Assembly. Pannell promised to support education, veterans and good roads.
* The Sumach Improvement Society was planning a “cleanup week,” according to Mrs. Bentley Dill, society chair. School and church grounds were at the top of the list. Also, farmers were being asked to spray their barns for flies.
* Happy birthdays to Mrs. Clarence Greeson, Adrian Huddleston, Buddy Cantrell and Patsy Weyman.
* The Cisco baseball team beat Zion, Tenn. 7-5 in a game called in the eighth inning because of rain. Mell Wheat threw a four-hitter but shaky defense by Cisco made a close game of it. A Cisco-Chatsworth game the next day was rained out.
* New fall shoe lines were now on sale at Chatsworth Bargain Store.
* At the Fort Theatre: Showing one the big screen this week were “The Iron Curtain” with Dana Andrews and Gene Tierney; “Hazard,” with Paulette Goddard; and “Waterfront at Midnight” with William Gargan. Over at the Cohutta Drive-In, viewers could see “The Web” and “Two Years Before the Mast.”
* A birthday dinner honoring James P. Loughridge and his twin sister, Mrs. L.M. Thornton of Memphis, Tenn., was held at Eton. Guests included Mr. and Mrs. M.E. Loughridge, Mrs. Frederick Brown and children, Rowland Gregory and J.C. Loughridge.
* Virginia Terry received a $200 leadership scholarship at the University of Georgia. The scholarship was funded by Kroger Food Stores. Terry, a 1948 MCHS graduate, was active in 4-H.
The advertisement: “When baby cries during teething age try Mrs. Harts Powders. At all drug stores, 25 cents.”
* American Legion Auxiliary elected new officers at its recent meeting. New officers included Mrs. Robert Hemphill (president), Mrs. R.L. Vining (first vice president), Mrs. Huse Gregory (second vice president), Mrs. Ance Middleton (secretary) and Mrs. J.S. Jones (treasurer.)
* Zion Hill News: Misses Marlene and Maudie Ridley visited Mr. and Mrs. Fred Caldwell and family on Monday; Revival services will start here on Aug. 8; Mr. and Mrs. Free Dean and son were the guests of Mr. and Mrs. Lee Stafford of Spring Place; Mrs. Jim Laughter visited Mrs. Lulu Smith on Sunday afternoon.
* County Agent Charles O'Kelley called for a series of community meetings to to discuss the new regulations in the test-demonstration program.