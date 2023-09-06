Get out your comfortable walking shoes, it’s time for Relay for Life. In fact, it is time for the 30th anniversary Relay in Murray County.
The annual fundraiser for the American Cancer Society will take place on Sept. 23. It is the only Relay for Life in Northwest Georgia, according to Yvonne Reed, an event organizer.
Activities will include a Survivor Dinner at Holly Creek Baptist Church (422 Holly Creek Rd.) from 1-3 p.m., The meal will be catered by Western Sizzlin’ of Dalton. All cancer survivors and one guest are invited.
The actual Relay part of the event will take place at the Murray County Saddle Club, with teams of individuals walking laps to raise money. It will start at 4 p.m. and end at 10 p.m.
“We don’t walk all night long like we used to,” said Reed.
There will be live entertainment, games and food and drink vendors will be set up. Rumor has it Barney the Dinosaur and Friends will make an appearance.
Reed stresses the importance of the Relay as a fundraiser.
“We are still trying to recoup from the COVID years and striving to build up bigger and better than ever,” she said.
Reed, who lost her husband Marion to cancer in 2011, has worked with Relay for Life since 2015.
The theme of this year’s “Relay” is the 1992-93 era with teams “reflecting” that time period, Reed said.
To register for the dinner and the Relay or to get additional information, go to www.relayforlife.org/murrayga or call 1-800-227-2345.
“If everyone will come out and support us we will greatly appreciate it and knock it out of the park,” reed addd.