The Department of Veterans Affairs is sending a fleet of 25 mobile medical units across the country over the next six months, and the first ones are already out there, with the initial two having arrived in Orlando, Florida, and Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
These mobile medical units are intended to provide care and support to homeless veterans and those at risk. Veterans will be able to get primary care, lab work, telehealth services, audiology, women's health and more from the Homeless Patient Aligned Care Teams (HPACT) that will move from place to place in the vehicles. They'll be parked in a variety of VA medical centers, outpatient clinics and referral centers -- wherever there are VA services.
Whether you're near San Diego, California; Chicago, Illinois; Bay Pines, Florida; or New Orleans, Louisiana, there is a van coming. To check the schedule of anticipated arrival dates and locations of the medical units, go to https://tinyurl.com/bdfzmzpa.
If you can't wait on the van, if you are a homeless veteran or at risk for becoming homeless, call 877-424-3838 any hour of the day or night. Don't wait. Make the call as soon as you know what your situation is going to be.
Go online to www.va.gov/HOMELESS/HPACT.asp for more information about the care teams and how they can help you.
The mobile medical unit vehicles will add to the 83 mobile vet centers the VA has scattered across the country that provide a place for confidential counseling and outreach. They're able to access your records from those locations so your care can stay on track. You can talk to someone quickly by calling the Vet Center Call Center at 877-927-8387. Whether you're the veteran or a veteran's family, whether you want to talk about your military experiences, traumatic events or any other issue, veterans will be at the other end of the phone, day and night. See www.vetcenter.va.gov for more information. Click on "Locations" to find the vet center closest to you.