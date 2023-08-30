A group of 50 veterans and their guests recently took a four-day bus trip to Washington, D.C. where they visited several national monuments, as well as the Smithsonian Institution.
Murray County veteran Harrison Parker helped organize the trip, which took place on Aug. 18-21. Donations from individuals and companies in the community helped pay the expenses.
Veterans ages ranged from the 30s to 93, according to Parker. Most were from Murray County.
“Two thirds of the veterans had never been to Washington,” Parker said.
The tour took the vets to the Iwo Jima Monument, the Korean War Memorial, the World War II Memorial, the Lincoln and Jefferson memorials and the Vietnam Wall.
“I know the Vietnam Wall touched several of our veterans very deeply,” Parker said. “A lot of them looked for and found the names of people they knew who had been killed. There were a lot of tears.”
Guides at the site helped veterans locate the names they were seeking.
“Just touching the names seemed to be a connection to the past,” Parker added.
Kathy Mashburn and Lee Parsons, himself a 16-year Navy veteran, accompanied Mashburn’s brother-in-law Tommy Coker on the trip.
“I absolutely loved this trip to Washington,” Mashburn said. “I had been there before but to sit on the bus with the veterans and hear their stories about the sacrifices, the battles … it was special.”
Bob Keeter turned 93 while in Washington. He called it “a very enjoyable trip.”
“There was quite a bit of walking but I enjoyed seeing all the monuments."
Keeter served three years in the Army and three years in the Air Force, including during the Korean War. He said his favorite part of the trip was seeing the changing of the guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington Cemetery.
Keeter said he enjoyed meals on the trip but noted that it is more expensive to eat out in Washington than in north Georgia.
Marine Corps veteran Tommy Coker said he was stationed in Washington after he returned from Vietnam. He described the trip last week as “awesome.”
“I got little emotional at the Vietnam Wall,” Coker said. “I saw the names of some people I knew. It was heart rending.”
Coker praised Parker for organizing a “top notch” trip.
“It was well planned and everybody supported each other,” Coker added.